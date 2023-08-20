Police Log: Fence Destruction, Meat Thieves, Hate Speech 

Sunday, August 6

7:53 a.m. – A caller told police that an elderly man on Main Street was walking with a walker and waving at cars. Police found the man to be okay and walking to church, according to police logs.

8:30 a.m. – A Lillibridge Drive resident told police she believes someone knocked out several fence panels on her property. She thinks the damage happened between midnight and 5 a.m. because her dog “barked several times at sounds coming from the backyard,” according to a police report. The woman also said she wanted to press charges if police found the person responsible for the damage.

9:21 a.m. – An EGPD officer noticed damage to a property’s fence on Bayberry Lane, according to police logs.

9:50 p.m. – Police barred a Florida man from Blu on the Water after restaurant staff requested he no longer be allowed to enter the establishment. The request stemmed from an incident in July in which the now-barred man charged his cell phone on someone’s else’s boat, and the phone ended up being destroyed. The man agreed to the no-trespass order while sitting inside the restaurant; he then left by boat.

11:49 p.m. – EGPD officers ticketed a West Warwick woman for driving a silver Ford Focus with a suspended registration. After pulling her over on Post Road, police also found out the driver had no proof of insurance or registration. In addition to the citations, police had the car towed to the woman’s place of business per her request.

Monday, August 7

1:53 a.m. – A Friendship Street resident called 911 after someone banged on her door. Police speculated it was kids playing “ding-dong-ditch.”

3 a.m. – Police told a man who was running sprints on the EGHS track to go home.

1:43 p.m. – Police took a baby raccoon to the wildlife rescue clinic in Saunderstown from Kenyon Avenue.

2:01 p.m. – Police took an injured seagull to the wildlife rescue clinic from the wastewater treatment plant.

8:43 p.m. – An Exeter woman is no longer allowed inside Dave’s Marketplace after she attempted to shoplift salmon and cheese by concealing them in her purse, according to police. The woman did pay for corn and tomatoes but only agreed to pay for the fish and cheese after the manager confronted her at the exit doors past the cash register. She told the manager she forgot to pay for them. Because the woman paid for the items in her purse, the manager said he did not wish to press charges; both agreed to the terms of the no-trespass order.

10:55 p.m. – Police sent a car playing loud music in the CVS parking lot on Main Street on its way.

Tuesday, August 8

1:20 a.m. – EGPD officers stopped a Providence man for speeding in a 2014 silver Toyota Hylander on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. During the stop, police discovered the vehicle’s registration had expired. In addition to the ticket for speeding and the lack of registration, the police had the car towed back to a residence in Providence.

11:15 a.m. – An EG man brought a French bulldog he found in the street near Division Road to the EGPD station. Police later spoke to the dog’s owner, who said his mother-in-law was taking care of the dog while they were away. The man said the mother-in-law would go to the station to pick up the dog.

7:15 p.m. – The EGPD assisted the EGFD with a report of “heavy smoke conditions” at Drip Coffee House on South County Trail.

11:38 p.m. – Police pulled over a 2011 silver Land Rover with Louisiana plates because the Providence man driving the car was allegedly doing 50 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. While running routine checks, police found out that the car’s registration and the driver’s license were both expired. Police ticketed the man for speeding, driving with an expired registration and an expired license. Police had the car towed.

Wednesday, August 9

5:42 a.m. – An EG man told police his mother received “harassing telephone calls” from a tree service company over a payment discrepancy from a job four years ago. The woman told police that “she paid half the cost up front but claims the job was never finished.” She also told police that someone from the tree service company had sat outside her home. When police told the woman this was a civil matter, she said, “there is a judgment from the courts” but she has not seen the paperwork, according to the report. Someone from the tree service told police the calls were an attempt to offer the woman a payment plan to “rectify the matter”; the man said he would not go on her property. Police relayed that information to the resident.

2:08 p.m. – An employee at Woman and Infants on Main Street reported seeing a man taking pictures of a co-worker’s parked car. She told police she didn’t know of anywho who wanted to harm the co-worker, and the car was not damaged. Police told the woman to call if they saw anything like that again.

2:42 p.m. – Police arrested a West Warick woman, 69, for shoplifting $118.84 worth of meat from Dave’s Marketplace. A Dave’s employee provided police with video footage of a woman placing “several packages of meat into her floral bag” before leaving the store and driving away in her BMW SUV. Police traced the license plate and got what turned out to be the woman’s address. At the residence, police noticed the woman appeared to be wearing the same clothes seen on the suspect in the Dave’s surveillance video. She confessed and went to the EGPD station for processing. In addition to a no-trespass order from Dave’s Marketplace, police issued the woman with a distinct court summons for shoplifting.

Thursday, August 10

8:35 a.m. – A man whose kitten went missing in a bar in Newport while he was playing pool five weeks prior ended up at the Greenwich Bay Animal Hospital. Apparently, a woman found the kitten in Newport and brought it to the clinic, which read the kitten’s microchip and contacted the owner. When the owner attempted to pick up the kitten, he “became slightly agitated” because the staff at the clinic told him he owed the clinic payment for services they performed on the kitten, according to the report. Police spoke with a family member of the woman who found the kitten; he said he would pay the clinic bills.

8:50 a.m. – Police pulled over an EG woman for speeding on Division Street and Overbrook Lane. The driver told police she did not have her license on her but gave them her registration, which police later determined was expired. In addition to ticketing the woman for speeding, driving without a license, and operating a car with a suspended registration, the police had the car towed.

7:51 p.m. – A Dave’s Marketplace employee told police that someone had vandalized the fence near the Tesla charging station with racial and homophobic slurs. Along with multiple swastikas drawn with black marker were words like “Trump” and “gay lives don’t matter,” according to a police report. The property manager told the Dave’s employee they would have a cleaning crew address the vandalism the next morning.

9:20 p.m. – Police pulled over a Providence woman on Division Street for driving her Ford Focus with the passenger’s side headlight out. The woman told police she had tried to fix it already. During routine checks, police found out the car’s registration was suspended and the driver told the officers on the scene she had allowed her insurance to lapse for two months and was planning on getting new insurance “soon” according to a police report. Police cited the woman for driving without an active registration and for the lack of insurance before having the car towed. Police let the woman off with a warning about the headlight.

Friday, August 11

3:23 a.m. – A caller reported suspicious activity when three men exited a small vehicle on Jodie Beth Drive. Police checked it out and found out it was just one guy who was leaving his friend’s house.

8:06 a.m. – Someone damaged the fence of a Westwood Drive home, according to the person who lives there. Police reported eight white fence posts were broken and lying on the ground next to the rest of the intact fence when they arrived. The resident told police he heard laughter and a smashing noise the previous night, and when he went to check it out, he saw a group of kids in a car driving away. Police could not find any security footage and did not have any leads. The damage to the fence was estimated at $1,000, and the homeowner said he would press charges if police learned who was responsible.

10:17 a.m. – Another resident, this time on Middle Road, reported damage to his neighbor’s fence (the neighbor was on vacation). Police found two sections of white fence knocked to the ground. The caller told police he saw the damage the night before, around 11 p.m., when he returned from dinner. The owner of the fence told police by phone that he would press charges against whoever is responsible for damage.

1:45 p.m. – The manager of Cracker Barrel Restaurant at Center of New England Boulevard told police he wanted to press charges against a former employee for embezzlement. He said the employee had stolen $2,000 in cash and $20 in candy since May. He told police he believed the employee was “having trouble paying bills and has a health issue,” according to the report. He provided the police with an apparent confession by the former employee in a statement along with an invoice and told police he would email video footage of the theft.

5:16 p.m. – Police received reports of a woman screaming and gunshots in the woods near Shady Hill Drive. Later they found a woman with a gunshot wound who did not recover.

9:37 p.m. – A fight broke out on a boat docked at Blu on the Water after one man accused another of squeezing a water bottle in his face and putting him in a headlock. The aggrieved man told police he was on a boat and went to get water in a cooler after being told he wasn’t allowed to. He said that’s when someone grabbed the water and “squeezed the water in his face” before putting him in a headlock and escorting him off the boat, according to a police report. The man accused of these infractions said he went to grab the water bottle, and it spilled on the other man and denied putting anyone in a headlock. Everyone refused medical attention and agreed to leave per the request of Blu on the Water security.

Saturday, August 12

8:33 a.m. – Police pulled over a North Kingstown man driving a tan Chevy Silverado on Main Street because they spotted a red expired registration sticker on the back license plate. Police later learned the man’s driver’s license had also expired. Police ticketed the man for both infractions and had the vehicle towed.

11:35 a.m. – Police ticketed a Providence man after noticing that the one license plate he had on his black Ford F-150 belonged to a 2001 silver Honda. Also, the license plate was suspended. While doing routine checks, the man only provided police with a driver’s license, which was also expired. Police cited the man for driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and improper use of vehicle resignation. Police had the car towed.

4:05 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 67, for shoplifting soap, pork chops, butter, melatonin, and Benadryl from Dave’s Marketplace. The store’s manager noticed the woman putting items in her pocketbook but waited until she left to review the surveillance video. He told police the items totaled just under $70, but she may have stolen more things. The police located the woman at her home using her car’s registration to track her down. She admitted to stealing the items and told police while she being processed that she “had recently fallen on tough times financially” but “wanted to pay restitution for the stolen items,” according to a police report. In addition to the district court summons, the woman is barred from entering Dave’s Marketplace.

11:37 p.m. – Police cited a Providence woman for driving her black Mercedes with a suspended registration and an expired driver’s license. The cops pulled her over on Division Street near the 95N ramp because of the car’s tints and loud exhaust. Police had the car towed.

Sunday, August 13

1:05 a.m. – Police helped a man who fell and had a cut on his face above his right eye on King and Water streets. The man refused medical attention.

11:18 a.m. – Police ticketed a Scituate man for driving with a canceled registration, expired driver’s license, and without an inspection sticker. Police initially pulled the blue Toyota Tacoma over on First Avenue because of the lack of an inspection sticker and the outdated blue registration sticker on the car. In addition to the fines, the police had the car towed.

2:10 p.m. – A Cora Street resident requested police issue a no-trespass order against his son’s female friend. The man said the woman appeared intoxicated, and after throwing her out of his home, she returned the next day and asked if she could stay a few nights. Police report that they do not know where the woman lives to issue her the no-trespass order.

Monday, August 14

12:21 a.m. – Police broke up a verbal altercation between approximately seven people at Mainstreet Coffee.

12:49 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 31, for disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing an officer after she called police about a dispute over a pizza at Cumberland Farms on South County Trail. The woman, who police say they detected an “order of alcoholic beverage emitting from herself,” was in the passenger seat of a blue Mazda with a man in the driver’s seat. The man, who police describe in their report as “very cordial and respectful,” told police that the woman was not happy with the pizza they received from Cumberland Farms, where she works, and demanded he go in to get a new one. The Cumberland Farms worker told police that he made the pizza exactly as they asked and that the man should leave the store, according to the report. Police told the woman that the issue was civil and they would not get involved. When the man drove off, the Mazda made illegal and dangerous maneuvers. Police pulled the car over to find out the woman had grabbed the wheel. When police asked her to roll her window down she said, “I’m not telling you anything. F*** you, I am not giving you anything,” according to the report. The officer on the scene removed the woman from her car before she screamed, “Help!” and then threw up behind the vehicle. She asked the man to call her lawyer. While trying to get the woman into the cruiser, she kicked an officer, resisted getting inside the car, and kicked the inside of the door.