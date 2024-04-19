EGPD Seeks Fake Check Passer

by | Apr 19, 2024

East Greenwich Police are looking to identify a suspect in connection with passing fraudulent checks. The suspect was captured on surveillance video passing a fraudulent check at Coastal Credit Union on Post Road, Friday, April 12. Other agencies have had similar incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Greenwich detectives (401-884-2244). Police thank you for your assistance.

