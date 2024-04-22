Police Log:  High-Speed Pursuit on Division, Drag Racing on Adirondack Drive 

Tuesday, April 9

11:42 a.m. – A homeowner on River Farm Drive spotted a sick racoon in his backyard. The animal control officer arrived and pinned the animal to the ground. A police officer arrived shortly after and killed the racoon with one shot from a rifle.

Wednesday, April 10

1:18 a.m. – Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Levittown, Penn., for driving while intoxicated. The officer saw the man driving past Eldredge Elementary School at an estimated speed of 75 mph. He pursued the driver, reaching speeds up to 85 mph, and finally stopped the vehicle on Briarbrook Drive. The officer said the driver’s speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. Another officer arrived on the scene and they administered field sobriety tests that confirmed their suspicions that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They arrested the man and took him to the station, where he refused to submit to a chemical test. Police charged the man with driving under the influence and cited him for refusing the test, speeding, and other traffic violations.

10:18 a.m. – Police noticed a pickup truck heading west on Division Street with an expired registration sticker and what the officer observed to be an “intentional act” to obscure the rear license plate number. The officer stopped the truck, determined that it was unregistered, and that its license plates were registered to a different vehicle. The officer also noticed that a nearby vehicle had license plates with the same registration number as the pickup truck. It turned out that both vehicles belonged to the driver, with the nearby vehicle being the one to which the plates were registered. The driver had apparently held onto the other vehicle’s old plates and displayed them on the truck he was now driving, while the new plates were kept on the actively registered vehicle. Police had the vehicle towed and cited the driver for operating an unregistered vehicle, improper use of registration plates, and failing to display the plates.

8:55 p.m. – Police responded to a call about an angry customer at a restaurant on Main Street. When police arrived, the restaurant manager said the customer was no longer there but they were able to identify the man through his credit card and a Google image search. The manager said the man and two friends had consumed 13 alcoholic drinks and had paid their tab before leaving. The manager also said the man shouted expletives, yelling: “I want to kill everyone in this place.” Additionally, after leaving, the customer had been angrily calling the restaurant, and the customer actually called while the officer was still on the scene. The officer spoke with the customer on the phone and told him to stop calling and that he would be issued a no trespass order if he returned to the restaurant. The customer said he understood and would not go back.

Thursday, April 11

1:37 p.m. – Police pulled over a driver heading west on Frenchtown Road because his car had no front plate and an expired registration sticker on the back plate. The driver said the vehicle belonged to her brother but she could not provide any documentation proving it; DMV checks showed that the vehicle was unregistered. The vehicle was towed, the plates were confiscated, and the officer issued a citation for operating an unregistered vehicle without proof of insurance and no inspection.

Friday, April 12

11:51 p.m. – A bar on Main Street confiscated a young woman’s license. She and her friend insisted the ID was valid but the bar refused to return it, so they called the police, who came to clear up the confusion.

Saturday, April 13

11:54 a.m. – Someone called police about damage to her car. The car was parked in front of T’s Restaurant on Post Road. The owner said she had not noticed any damage when she returned to her vehicle, but when she closed the door, she heard glass break and fall to the ground. The rear window was shattered. She said she was unsure how it happened and that nothing had been taken from inside her vehicle, but she wished to document the incident for insurance purposes.

5:33 p.m. – Police noticed a blue pickup truck speeding on Tillinghast Road. The officer began following the vehicle and ran checks to find that the truck’s license plates were registered to a different vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle, informed the driver he was being stopped for speeding, and questioned him about the vehicle’s registration. The driver said he was working on getting the truck registered but in the meantime had just moved the plates from his old vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the driver’s house and the officer issued a citation for speeding and operating a vehicle with a canceled registration.

8:27 p.m. – Police noticed a vehicle speeding on Middle Road. After stopping the vehicle, the officer said the driver was avoiding eye contact and that his hands were shaking “abnormally.” The driver said he was delivering pizza and that he was nervous. He also said he had just gone to court for a speeding ticket and would lose his license for two years if he received another one. The officer ran routine checks and learned that the driver had been arrested in the past for drug possession. When questioned, the driver said he had been arrested in 2022 for possession of heroin, that he was a recovering user, and that he had not used in the past year.

The officer asked if there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle. The driver said no but the passenger added that she uses heroin and that there was tin foil with drug residue in the vehicle. She said she had smoked heroin using the tin foil within the past hour. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle and police found some drug paraphernalia but no drugs. The driver was given a warning for speeding.

Sunday, April 14

1:21 a.m. – Someone called police about youths drag racing on Adirondack Drive. Police traveled to the home of one of the suspected participants. One of the residents told police that there had been a small gathering but that he had not been involved in any sort of racing. Police received another call about teenagers “ripping up and down” Adirondack Drive shortly after. During the day, multiple Adirondack Drive residents came to the station to speak to police about ongoing noise issues on the streets. One of the residents gave permission for the police to use their driveway for future surveillance.

5:29 p.m. – Someone called police about three kids on the roof of the Chef-A-Roni grocery store on South Country Trail. Police took two of the kids back home. The third youth had fled the scene and police continued to look for him.

