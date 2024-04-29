Police Log: Restaurant Suspect Arrested & A Very Disorderly Woman

Monday, April 15

10:21 p.m. – Police broke up a group of teenagers having a bonfire in the woods by St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Police put out the fire and notified several of the kids’ parents.

Tuesday, April 16

9:05 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told the animal control officer (ACO) that his dog had bitten his neighbor’s daughter. The girl suffered a minor wrist injury and did not require professional medical attention. However, the man said he no longer felt safe with the dog and wished to surrender it to animal control, explaining that the dog had bitten multiple people since being adopted from the Coventry Animal Shelter over a year ago. The ACO informed the man that East Greenwich does not have a shelter and is unable to take surrendered animals, and the Coventry Animal Shelter also said it could not take the dog back. The ACO therefore informed the man that euthanizing the dog may be his best option. In the meantime, the ACO confirmed that the dog’s rabies vaccine was up to date but told the man that the dog would still need to be quarantined for 10 days.

Wednesday, April 17

11:10 a.m. – An EG woman said her grandson had taken her boyfriend’s car without permission. The boyfriend said he didn’t want to pursue charges against the grandson but just wanted his car back. However, police were also advised that the grandson had threatened his girlfriend who lives in Pawtucket. Police contacted the girlfriend, and she denied that the grandson had threatened her. She also said they had been given permission to take the vehicle and told them where it could now be found. Police informed the grandmother who said she would go get the car.

5:20 p.m. – An 83-year-old East Greenwich man reported that he may have been the victim of identity theft, telling police that an unknown individual had knowledge of his name, address, and Social Security number at the very least. The man said he had received a call from an unknown number two days earlier, and the caller had said they represented Chase Bank. The caller wished to confirm the man’s personal information, which he did, but when he asked Chase about the phone call on April 17, they said it had not come from them. They also said no money had been taken out of his account at that time and advised him to report the incident to the credit bureaus and the police. A freeze was placed on his Social Security number and the case was forwarded to the department’s detectives for further investigation.

Thursday, April 18

1:13 p.m. – Police arrested a Warren man, 52, for violating a no contact order. Someone told police that they’d seen the man walking on Middle Road with the younger woman mentioned in the no contact order. Two officers were dispatched to the area and located the man and woman. The officers confirmed the identities of the individuals and that there was in fact an order in place prohibiting the man from contact with the woman, who was the man’s 21-year-old daughter. Police took the man to the station for processing and subsequently to the third district court on the charge of violating a no contact order.

5:48 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 58, on multiple domestic violence-related charges and one charge of simple assault. The woman’s husband had called police and said she was out of control and “destroying the house.” When police arrived, there was blood streaming down the woman’s face. She would not tell the officers how she was injured, but she admitted to throwing things around the house and causing damage. Police handcuffed the woman and took her to Kent County Hospital to have her injury assessed and treated, removing her handcuffs once at the hospital. While there, however, police said the woman became increasingly agitated because she could not have a cigarette, eventually yelling and screaming profanities at the hospital workers. One officer said he had to restrain her, including by handcuffing her to the hospital gurney. The officer said she continued to yell, began throwing things, slapped him multiple times in the arm, and then attempted to bite him. When heading back to the station, police said the woman kicked and hit the cage in the back of the cruiser hospital, and that she continued not to comply with orders once back at the station. This led to her being placed in a cell. She was charged with domestic simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct, and domestic vandalism based on what happened at home with her husband, and she was charged with simple assault for slapping and attempting to bite the officer.

Saturday, April 20

2:46 p.m. – Police arrested a Cranston man, 41, on charges of breaking and entering and larceny greater than $10,000. The charges relate to a break-in that took place at La Masseria on Main Street last September. At the time, one of the restaurant’s managers told police that someone had broken into the third-floor office, accessed the safe, and taken a cash box containing $27,000 from inside the safe. The thief also appeared to have unplugged a security camera and taken the camera control box. The managers were reportedly the only three individuals that knew the safe combination and where the office key was kept. Police found no sign of forced entry but were told that the rear door on the second floor is usually open, with the managers telling police that was common knowledge among the restaurant’s employees. Police also learned that there was a man who had formerly been a manager at the restaurant and had recently lost his job. After investigation, an arrest warrant was eventually put out for this man. Middletown police made the arrest and transferred him to the custody of EGPD April 20.

Sunday, April 21

1:12 a.m. – Police arrested a Woonsocket man, 49, for driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on Main Street, and the woman who reported the incident described the vehicle that backed into her parked and unattended car and then drove away. An officer soon saw and stopped a vehicle on Division Street that fit the woman’s description and had substantial damage on its rear end. The officer said the man was off-balance and unsteady when he exited the vehicle and that his breath smelled of alcohol. The man eventually admitted to having had several drinks that evening, and after administering field sobriety tests, the officer concluded that the man was intoxicated and took him to the station. At the station, the man consented to a breath test, which was inconclusive. The men then requested a blood test, and police took him to Kent County Hospital to have his blood drawn. In the meantime, police charged the man with a DUI with blood alcohol concentration unknown. It was unclear if he would face charges for the hit-and-run.

Monday, April 22

12:58 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 33, for driving while intoxicated. Police saw the woman speeding on Division Street and pulled her over. The woman said she’d had a couple drinks, and the officer said her speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot, and her breath smelled of alcohol. After conducting field sobriety tests, the officer placed her under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. At the station, she refused to submit to a chemical test. She was ultimately charged with the DUI as well as issued citations for speeding and the test refusal.

