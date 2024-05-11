EG Calendar: Budget Hearing, Pirates & HHNA Yard Sale

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, May 13

School Finance Subcommittee meeting – The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the EGPD Community Room. Find the agenda HERE.

Town Council meeting – The panel will have a public hearing on the FY2025 budget, and other regular meeting items too. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, May 14

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Municipal Land Trust meeting – The panel meets in the public works building at 111 Peirce Street (lower level) at 6:30. Find the agenda for this in-person-only meeting HERE.

The Golden Age of Piracy: The History of Rhode Island Pirates and Pirate Hunters – The EG Free Library presents Luca Rebussini, a 6th grade social studies teacher at Jenks Middle School in Pawtucket, who began his pirate history speeches roughly two years ago out of a combination of a love of Rhode Island history, passion for teaching, and the fun of learning about the remarkable stories of pirates. Rebussini will talk about why people became pirates, how pirate ships were run, weapons and tactics used, politics of the pirates, the government, the colonies, as well as how piracy ended. Welcome aboard as we discuss this hidden part of Rhode Island’s history! The program is free and open to all but registration is required – do that HERE. At 6:30 p.m. in the EG Free Library Community Room, Peirce Street.

Party with a Purpose – You are invited to IMPACT Melanoma’s 13th annual melanoma event, “Party with a Purpose” (formerly “Martinis for Melanoma”) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Circe Restaurant & Bar in East Greenwich. It’s an evening of socializing, snacking, and sipping all to raise funds for IMPACT Melanoma’s life-saving education and prevention programs. There will be delicious food, a silent auction, live music, and drinks for purchase. With the funds generated from this event, IMPACT Melanoma is able to continue supporting our mission of melanoma prevention and early detection through their signature programs. Your support allows us to bring free education to classrooms across the country, train beauty industry professionals to be able to spot suspicious lesions on clients’ skin, and to provide free sunscreen dispensers to parks, beaches, and communities across the United states. Learn more about their work HERE. $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Wednesday, May 15

School Facilities Subcommittee meeting – The panel meets in the EGSD central office, 111 Peirce St., at 9 a.m.

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 0-2 – Join us in Academy Field for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 16

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field Ages 3-5 – Join us in Academy Field for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts. 10:30 a.m.

Hill & Harbour Vet. Center Open House – Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center is holding an open house to show off their recently renovated facility. Meet our veterinarians and team, tour the facility and enjoy some light refreshments. EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Protection League will be on site for a special adoption event and there will be opportunities to win raffle prizes. From 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center at [email protected].

Saturday, May 18

EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Assoc. Yard Sale – From 7 a.m. to noon. Get more information, including if you want to set up your own sale on Academy Field, at the HHNA website HERE.

Tuesday, May 21

Business After Hours @ Scotti’s Salumeria – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s monthly after-hours get together will be at Scotti’s Salumeria, 4654 Post Road, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $5 members, $10 non-members.

Remembering Yesterday in East Greenwich – The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society presents an evening with artist Don Mong, “Remembering Yesterday in East Greenwich,” at the Wireless & Steam Museum, 1300 Frenchtown Road. Free. Join us and be a part of the conversation! 7 p.m.

The Larchmont Remembered: Exploring RI’s Greatest Tragedy at Sea – Experience the unspeakable horror and witness the unrivaled heroism with Providence Journal columnist Daniel Harrington as he brings you eyewitness accounts, never-before-seen photographs, and a story that will leave you in tears. All aboard! At the EG Free Library on Peirce Street. Free and open to all. Registration required. Sign up online using this link: The Larchmont Remembered Registration Link.

Gratitude to Growth, a Mindful Poetry Writing Workshop – In an encouraging and friendly environment, participants will be invited to consider some of their most cherished moments, big and small. Reflecting on the poem, You Can’t Have it All, by Barbara Ras, participants will be guided through discussion, a personal writing exercise, and leave with their own original poem. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd, Warwick (www.warwickcfa.org). Registration is required – email [email protected].

Wednesday, May 22

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, May 23

Stories & STEM at EG Free Library – Listen to stories followed by a related Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math activity once a month! For ages 5 to 8. Registration is required. Please register online HERE.

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block Stroll – The first stroll of the season offers arts on display as well as an opportunity for you to create your own! On Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day Parade – The parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., proceeds up Spring Street to Mawney and then to First Avenue. The parade stops at Cliff Street to lay a wreath at the WWII monument there, then proceeds to Main Street, where the parade turns left and continues to Town Hall for closing ceremonies and the laying of another wreath. Spectators are most welcome! Find out more HERE.

Varnum Armory Museum Open House – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., come explore the historic Varnum Armory Museum, home of the largest collection of Rhode Island military history. The collection includes thousands of military relics – flags, uniforms, artillery, weapons, and art – spanning from the 17th century on through to the present day. Touring the museum during an open house is free, but donations are encouraged. No reservation is required. During a public open house, you can walk through the museum rooms and exhibits at your own pace. Docents will be present to answer any questions. Find more details HERE.

Wednesday, May 29

Preschool Art – Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to come to the EG Free Library for a fun preschool art program! Throughout the program they will make a take-home-craft and be able to visit various stations that have been set up to help them explore their senses and creativity.

Come join us for some fun! From 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required. Please use the link to sign up: Preschool Art Registration Form

Saturday, June 1

High Tea – The East Greenwich Lutheran Church is holding a high tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. $30. Learn more at their website HERE.

Picnic in the Park – event held at Academy Field 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tommy James will be performing a magic show at 11 a.m. followed by live music from Stone Cold Gypsies. There will be games, activities and so much more!

Spring Open Studios at Shady Lea Mill – The historic Shady Lea Mill, 215 Shady Lea Rd., North Kingstown, will open its doors for our Spring Open Studios from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop original one-of- a-kind works of art direct from gifted resident artists and artisans. Choose from jewelry, rugs, woodworking, pottery, paintings, photography and so much more. Enjoy tax-free shopping with free admission and free parking. Donations to the NK ood Pantry will be accepted Fat each point of entry.

Sunday, June 2

Sip & Shop at Heritage Gifts & Glass Studio – The shop and studio will be open from 12 to 3 p.m. 5580 Post Road.

Spring Choral Concert at St. Luke’s – Music for the spirit and the soul from the St. Cecelia children’s choir, the adult Canterbury Choir and The Amigos. 4 p.m. in the church at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street. Free and open to all, but donations are welcome.