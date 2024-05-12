Police Log: Tailgating An Ambulance, Running From Police

Tuesday, April 30

10:20 p.m. – Someone called police concerned that there was “some sort of drug-related activity” in a nearby residence because he saw several people using the side door of the residence over a thirty-minute period. Police checked it out and found nothing unusual.

Wednesday, May 1

2:30 p.m. – An East Greenwich business owner asked police to issue a “no trespass” order against her former boyfriend saying he’d become erratic since their breakup and she was worried he might try to come to her business. Police tried to reach the former boyfriend by phone, leaving a voicemail, and sent him a copy of the order via email.

Thursday, May 2

4:14 p.m. – Police were dispatched with EGFD and Rhode Island State Police to a five-car motor vehicle accident on Route 4 near the Division Street overpass. On the way, EGFD reported that a car was closely following one of their rescues in an apparent attempt to cut through traffic. An officer followed the vehicle and switched on his lights and sirens, but the driver ignored them and kept going. When the vehicle was stopped in traffic, the officer said she continued to disregard his gestures to pull over, and he actually had to exit his vehicle and speak to her in the middle of the road. She eventually moved into the breakdown lane and asked why she was being stopped. The officer explained and issued her a citation. Another officer collected a witness statement from the driver of an EGFD fire truck that had been behind the woman as she tailed the rescue. He said the woman had been tailgating, nearly rear-ended the rescue, and that when she finally let him pass, she allegedly gave him the middle finger and continued tailgating.

Friday, May 3

1:49 p.m. – A woman reported that a package delivered to her parents’ home on Penguin Drive may have been stolen. She said she checked the mailbox and area around the house approximately one hour after USPS confirmed the delivery, but there was nothing to be found.

Saturday, May 4

12:16 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 35, for driving while intoxicated. An officer saw the woman nearly drive straight into a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Division Street, continue driving, and then veer off the road and almost hit a utility pole. He then stopped the car, and the woman almost backed up directly into his patrol vehicle. The officer approached the car and said he noticed vomit over the driver’s side door. He took her keys away to keep her from driving off and asked her to explain her driving. She also said she had come from a birthday party in Jamestown but only had half a glass of wine. She said she thought she had gotten the flu from her friend’s daughter. However, the officer reported that she and her vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol, and that she exhibited clear signs of intoxication during field sobriety tests. He placed her under arrest and took her to the station. At the station, she signed to agree to a chemical test but “failed to provide a proper breath sample.” The officer “interpreted her actions as a refusal.” He issued a citation for the test refusal, as well as several traffic violations, and recommended she be charged with the DUI.

1:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 27, for vandalism and disorderly conduct. A caller told police that someone had fallen into the window of “Naturally Nails” on Main Street, causing it to break. Officers responded and found a group of people near the scene. One man was sitting down and appeared to be intoxicated. One person from the group told officers it had been the man sitting down who had fallen into the window. The man eventually admitted to falling into the window as well, claiming it happened because he had been hit, but he was unable to say who had hit him. Police placed him under arrest, at which point he reportedly began screaming, “I’m going to sue you,” at one of the officers. They took him to the station for booking and processing, and he was released in the morning.

Sunday, May 5

12:15 a.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 36, for disorderly conduct and obstruction after he ran from police and refused to stop. Police had responded to the report of a possible assault at Kai Bar on Main Street. The caller said two men had presented fake IDs, pushed the bouncer after being refused, and then ran away. As officers searched the area, one reported that a man was running away from him. Police chased the man and told him to stop running. The man kept running and was eventually taken down by officers and placed into handcuffs. An officer reportedly sustained “minor injuries” while “guiding [the man] to the ground.”

Once the man was in custody, he asked “What am I doing wrong?” When police asked him why he was running he said he didn’t know. The man continued to ask why he was being handcuffed. An officer responded by saying the man was obstructing them in their duty. Upon further questioning, the man said he had been out drinking and that someone told him that “they were police officers and that he shouldn’t mess with them.” An officer said that the man’s breath smelled of alcohol and that he continued to repeatedly state, “Why am I being arrested?” with slurred speech. Police reportedly told him “several times” it was for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. Police took the man to the station, reporting that the man repeatedly asked why he was being arrested, yelled at officers, uttered obscenities, and said he didn’t want to go back to prison. The man was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer in execution of duty and placed in a cell.

12:00 p.m. – A Woodbridge Drive resident told police that there was a sick fox in her yard. An officer saw the fox, noting in his report that it was “lethargic and was lying in the grass.” He dispatched the animal with a rifle and then disposed of it for the homeowner.

