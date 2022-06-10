EG News – The Podcast

Above: The EG News podcast team, from left, Jesse Tolppa, Elizabeth McNamara and Joannie Hinman.

Yes, we are doing a podcast – East Greenwich News Director’s Cut. To be honest, I’ve been thinking it would be fun to do a podcast for a while but the learning curve seemed a bit too steep. So it was great when Jesse Tolppa of Nova Pro Media offered to produce the podcast. The whole thing really came together when EG News board member Joannie Edwardsen Hinman, half of the Jones & Joan morning program on WSNE radio for more than two decades, agreed to join me. She may have stepped away from radio many years ago but she remains a total pro.

The idea is to talk about the stories we are working on, offer some background info that just doesn’t make it into stories on the website, and discuss other sorts of topics that seem front of mind in the 02818. For now, it will drop once a month, at the end of the month. Check out our first episode and let us know what you think. If you have ideas, share those as well!