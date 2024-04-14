Police Log: Man Fights w/Ex’s New BF; Drafting off EG Rescue Truck

The items reported here are taken from the EGPD police log and reports.

Monday, April 1

2:46 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 28, for disorderly conduct. Police received a call about a fight happening on Duke Street and when they arrived, there was a man lying on the sidewalk with blood coming from his head. A metal pipe was lying near the man. Police administered first aid while waiting for a rescue to arrive, and a woman pointed to one of the men in the group saying he had been the one to push the other man down and cause the injury. Police handcuffed the alleged attacker, a EGFD rescue truck arrived to take the injured man to Rhode Island Hospital, and officers collected statements from witnesses.

According to testimonies, the man who was arrested had previously dated the injured man’s girlfriend. The girlfriend said she believed it was a “pre-determined attack.” She and another witness said the ex-boyfriend had punched the other man, which led to him falling and hitting his head, with the second witness adding that had seen the ex-boyfriend “charging” with the pipe. The ex-boyfriend said they had only been grabbing and pushing each other, and that he tried to administer aid after the injury happened. Police noted that the ex-boyfriend also had a small cut on his lip and that he had been standing next to the injured man when they arrived.

Detectives arrived and continued the investigation, with the man ultimately only being charged with disorderly conduct. However, police said the fight would be investigated further.

Tuesday, April 2

12:33 p.m. – Police pulled a woman over on First Avenue after seeing her using her phone while driving. The driver said she had been changing a song on her phone; when the officer ran the vehicle’s plates, he found that they were suspended. The officer issued a warning for texting while driving and a citation for driving with a suspended registration. The woman’s vehicle was towed.

4:29 p.m. – EGFD informed police that a Ford pickup truck had been tailgating a rescue vehicle on its way to New England Tech. They said that the truck had been traveling only a few feet behind the rescue vehicle, even while its lights and sirens were activated, and that the truck had followed them through a red light. Police ran the truck’s plates to find its owner and then went to his residence. A woman there said her brother was the owner of the truck, but that he wasn’t home. Police asked the woman to have her brother contact police and he came to the station later that evening. He said he had been in a rush and his friends had encouraged him to follow the rescue so they would make it to their destination on time. Police issued the man a citation for following a vehicle too closely.

Wednesday, April 3

4:12 p.m. – A manager at a restaurant on Post Road told police that he was receiving threatening phone calls from a past customer. An officer went to the restaurant and spoke with the manager, who said that the threats were related to an incident that had taken place March 28. The officer was shown a video of the incident, which he said showed a restaurant employee placing an orange cone in a recently vacated parking spot, a vehicle driving into that parking spot and hitting the orange cone, and then the driver of that vehicle exiting and approaching the employee. According to the manager, the man had then demanded the employee pay for the “damages” to his vehicle and had since continued calling the restaurant to demand that it pay. The manager said he wished to have the incident documented, and police advised the manager to call the police station if the man kept calling.

6:50 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a home on South Road. The homeowner said she had arrived at home to find two women walking in her yard. When the homeowner approached them, the women claimed to have permission from the owner. When the homeowner informed them that she was the owner, they said they had spoken with their realtor who had allowed them to “check out the property.” The women then reportedly walked inside the house – the door was unlocked – before coming back outside and driving away in a silver Toyota Camry. A neighbor confirmed the account, and the homeowner said nothing was taken. The homeowner did not wish to file a formal complaint so no investigation is under way.

7:50 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich woman, 76, on a charge of domestic violence. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute and arrived to find furniture pushed over and flipped upside down and other items strewn about the floor. The woman said she had been drinking, and her husband said she had broken multiple glasses, which he cleaned up before police arrived. The husband also said the woman had screamed profanities and yelled, “I’m going to kill you!” multiple times while throwing around furniture and other items. Police put the woman in handcuffs before taking her back to the station for processing.

Thursday, April 4

3:24 p.m. – Police responded to a call about a raccoon “acting strangely” outside a home on Keyes Court. Police found the animal on the ground, appearing injured, and foaming at the mouth. The homeowner said the raccoon did not have contact with any pets or children, and the officer killed the animal with two shots from his handgun.

8:51 p.m. – Police responded to a call about a sick or injured raccoon on Franklin Road. Police said the animal appeared lethargic and then began walking towards an officer, who then killed the raccoon, firing four shots.

9:07 p.m. – Police arrested the same East Greenwich woman, 76, they had arrested a day earlier on a charge of domestic violence for violating a No Contact Order. After being tipped off, police arrived at the residence and found the woman there in violation of the order. The woman insisted that the order had been lifted., but she was unable to provide documentation and police confirmed that the order was still in place. After arguing with police for several minutes, she was again handcuffed and taken to the station for processing.

Friday, April 5

11:17 p.m. – Police met with the town building inspector regarding the Stop Work Order issued against The Imperial on Greenwich on February 29. The building inspector informed police that people were working inside the building despite the Stop Work Order. As police spoke with the building inspector, a line of cars formed and attempted to leave the site. Police stopped each vehicle and identified each occupant, including the company they worked for and the type of work they were doing. Police informed the workers they were not allowed to work on the site and the workers left without further issue.

Saturday, April 6

6:51 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick woman, 48, for driving while intoxicated. Police had spotted the woman driving above the speed limit on Main Street and then tailgating another vehicle. After stopping the woman, the officer said he could smell alcohol and that the woman’s speech was slurred. After performing field sobriety tests, the officer placed her under arrest and took her back to the station. At the station, the woman said she had drunk “4 or 5” small bottles of Sauvignon Blanc. In addition to being charged with a DUI, the woman was issued citations for refusing to submit to a chemical test, speeding, and following a vehicle too closely. She was released into the care of a sober adult.

Sunday, April 7

11:40 a.m. – Someone called police about a man pacing back and forth in the parking lot of the Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge. The man said he was stressed about a recent breakup and didn’t need assistance.

1:19 p.m. – A girl called police after her mother locked her in her room for not taking her medication. Police determined there was no issue, reporting that it “appears to be a difference in parenting.”

6:06 p.m. – A caller told police he had seen a man enter the back door of a home on Green Street, rattling the door and looking over his shoulder. Police determined the man in question was the homeowner.

Don’t miss a Police Log – sign up for our monthly Police Log round up here: http://eepurl.com/iK-KhM