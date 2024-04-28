EG Calendar: May Breakfast & Main Street ‘Sip & Shop’

Above: The Baptist Church Parish Hall is filled with happy eaters at the church’s 2019 May Breakfast.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, April 29

Community and Senior Center Advisory Community meeting – The meeting takes place at Swift Community Center at 10 a.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Christ’s Community Kitchen Dinner – This is a community meal hosted by various church congregations. All are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the panel will be voting on a company to undertake the long-awaited downtown parking study and the EG Tree Council will make a presentation about its work over the past 10 years. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

EG Town Republican Committee meeting – The guest speaker for EGRTC will be journalist and editor Justin Katz who will discuss the media landscape. Dinner and bar service will be available. For more information, please email [email protected]. At Safehouse Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

School Committee meeting – The panel will be reviewing a few policies and will get an update on the makeup of the School Construction Committee. They meet in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber of Commerce’s monthly get-together takes place at Shayu Restaurant and Sushi Bar, 5647 Post Road. Members $10, nonmembers $5. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

54th Annual May Breakfast – It’s time for the First Baptist Church of EG’s annual May Breakfast! The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, home fries, Johnny cakes, muffins, pie, coffee, tea and OJ. May baskets available for purchase. From 6:30 to 10 a.m. Takeout is available. Tickets $12, $8 for children 8 and younger – available at the door or reserve by calling 401-884-2322. For more information, click on firstbaptisteg.org.

Spring ‘Sip & Shop’ – More than 20 Main Street businesses are participating in an afternoon of shopping, featuring discounts and a festive atmosphere. Participants include: Third Rock Emporium, Bags by Iris, The Current, Jiggers, Zuzu’s, Bone Appetit Dog Store, Harbour Galleries, The Nook, Union & Main, Crestar Framing, Stencel Jewelers, Civil, Inspired Closets, A Gracious Soul, The Green Door, Besos, Plant Girl Shop, A Fitting Experience, Hairloom Salon, Scribe, and Sundance Wellness. From noon to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

HHNA Plant Swap – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding its annual plant swap and everyone is invited, regardless of address. Bring plants from your yard that you are looking to “re-yard” (labeled with name and color if possible) and be ready to bring home some new plant friends. FYI, you don’t have to have plants to swap! At 10 a.m. on Academy Field by Rector Street.

EG Athletic Hall of Fame – The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest class will be inducted into their ranks at the Quonset ‘O’ Club (200 Lt. Brown Road in North Kingstown). This year’s inductees include Phil Martin 1981, Mark Mahoney 1983, Tad Granai 1995, Matt Bowen 2006, Tori Ahrens 2007, John Anderson Special Recognition Award; Mark Henry Golden Avenger Award, Peter Dion Outstanding Coach. 2 p.m.; tickets are $40 and include dinner. To purchase tickets, contact Jeff Santos ([email protected] or 401-884-3513). Seating is limited. Read more about the 2024 honores HERE.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, May 7

EG Art Club meeting – Tammy Blais, a Connecticut based artist, will give a demonstration titled, “Palette Knife Painting.” She will create a unique, happy, and whimsical oil painting, while sharing her process. Blais is a member of Wickford Art Association, Artist Cooperative Gallery in Westerly, and Essex Art Association. She is also a professional photographer. More examples of her work can be viewed at www.Tammyblaisart.com. The gathering takes place at the United East Greenwich Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information about the meeting, contact the art club at: [email protected] or, at the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, May 8

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Saturday, May 11

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Plant Sale – The club is hosting its 48th annual May Plant Sale right before Mother’s Day, in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (inside if it rains) in historic East Greenwich, from 9 a.m. to noon. Young trees, shrubs, native plants, perennials, annuals, ground covers, herbs, vegetables, pollinators, and houseplants will be available for purchase as well as floral arrangements and gifts. Garden club members will be on hand to answer any gardening questions, and to aid customers in finding the perfect plants for their garden, or as a gift. Further questions, contact: Marcia Pierce at [email protected].

Ocean State Orchid Society Sale – The 2024 Ocean State Orchid Society Sale takes place at the Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, EG, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entrance is in the rear of the building. The Ocean State Orchid Society will be selling a variety of orchids that are not typically found at big box stores and house plant nurseries! Come to our sale for the chance to purchase orchids at a reasonable price. In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! The society will also put on a display of member’s blooming plants for viewing. Complimentary refreshments available. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Academy Science Center presents ‘Wild Weather’ – Meteorologist Kate Danna-Crouch will guide attendees in a “make and take” tornado experiment. 11 a.m. at 60 Church St. For more information, go to academysciencecenter.com or email [email protected].

Tuesday, May 14

Party with a Purpose – You are invited to IMPACT Melanoma’s 13th annual melanoma event, “Party with a Purpose” (formerly “Martinis for Melanoma”) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Circe Restaurant & Bar in East Greenwich. It’s an evening of socializing, snacking, and sipping all to raise funds for IMPACT Melanoma’s life-saving education and prevention programs. There will be delicious food, a silent auction, live music, and drinks for purchase. With the funds generated from this event, IMPACT Melanoma is able to continue supporting our mission of melanoma prevention and early detection through their signature programs. Your support allows us to bring free education to classrooms across the country, train beauty industry professionals to be able to spot suspicious lesions on clients’ skin, and to provide free sunscreen dispensers to parks, beaches, and communities across the United states. Learn more about their work HERE. $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Thursday, May 16

Hill & Harbour Vet. Center Open House – Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center is holding an open house to show off their recently renovated facility. Meet our veterinarians and team, tour the facility and enjoy some light refreshments. EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Protection League will be on site for a special adoption event and there will be opportunities to win raffle prizes. From 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center at [email protected].

Saturday, May 18

EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Assoc. Yard Sale – From 7 a.m. to noon. Get more information, including if you want to set up your own sale on Academy Field, at the HHNA website HERE.

Wednesday, May 22

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, May 23

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block Stroll – The first stroll of the season offers arts on display as well as an opportunity for you to create your own!

Saturday, June 1

High Tea – The East Greenwich Lutheran Church is holding a high tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. $30. Learn more at their website HERE.