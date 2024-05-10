EG Real Estate: Historic Capt. James C Babcock Property Hits the Market

Above: The Capt. James C Babcock House

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 5/10/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 9 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

163-165 Peirce Street, Victorian/Cottage, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,695,000. Listed by Michael Russo.

19 Cora Street , Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,375,000. Listed by Karen Primeau.

560 Middle Road, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,250,000. Listed by Sean Harrington.

34 Cora Street, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900. Listed by Robert Rinn.

1142 Frenchtown Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000. Listed by Donna Lima-Johnson.

25 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $799,900. Listed by Allen Gammons. Offer Accepted.

154 Pine Glen Drive #154, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $679,000. Listed by Chris Sceery.

*14 A Eagle Run, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $349,500. Listed by Susan Moore. Offer Accepted.

137 First Avenue, Two Family, 9 Bed, 2 Bath, $750,000. Listed by Matt St.Ours.

SOLDS

115 Woodbridge Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,155,000. Listed by Rob Doorley.

*4237 Post Road, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $415,000. Listed by The DiSpirito Team.

*5804 Post Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $289,900. Listed by Michael McMahon.

OPEN HOUSES

