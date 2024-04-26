EG Real Estate: A Block of Historic Downtown Hits the Market

Above: 176-186 Main Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-day, 4/26/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 7 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

524 Tillinghast Road, Colonial/Other/Ranch, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $2,200,000. Listed by The Soby Fox Team.

10 River Run, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. Listed by Jodie Neville.

*28 Hill Top Drive, Split Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000. Listed by The Mita Team. Offer Accepted.

130 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,768,850. Listed by Matt St. Ours. Offer Accepted.

140 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,688,045. Listed by Matt St. Ours. Offer Accepted.

*67 Stonebridge Lane #25, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $749,900. Listed by John Mulhearn.

176-186 Main Street, Mixed Use, $2,050,000. Listed by Mike Russo. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

*25 Deer Run Crossing #45, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $690,000. Listed by John Mulhearn.

741 Division Street, Residential Land, $605,000 . Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.