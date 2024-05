Academy Field Concerts Start July 11

Above: The Sliding Capos in 2023.

Thursday night concerts & Tuesday night ‘family fun shows’

The town’s annual Academy Field summer concert series features six all-ages concerts on Thursday nights and three child-focused events on Tuesdays. All events start at 6 p.m. Come with chairs, a blanket, a picnic or just yourself to enjoy some entertainment on summer evenings in July and August! In addition, find information about EG’s National Night Out happenings.

Thursday, July 11

Sliding Capos, Classics / R&B / Motown

Thursday, July 18

Billy Shears Band, Classic Rock / Beatles

Thursday, July 25

Roadside Attraction, Classic Rock & More

Thursday, August 1

Eddy’s Shoe, Grateful Dead Tribute Band

Thursday, August 8

Heavy Rescue, Top Hits & Dance Mix

Thursday, August 22

After Shock, Big Band / R&B / Swing

Family Fun Series

Tuesday, July 16

Tommy James, magic

Tuesday, July 30

Vinnie Ames, kids karaoke

Tuesday, Aug 20

Flying High Dogs, an interactive dog show

Tuesday, Aug. 6

National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Local Police and Fire Departments will be on hand and lots of other fun activities and food trucks.

For more information, check out the EG Community Services Summer Guide HERE.