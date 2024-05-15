Page Named R.I.’s Top ‘First Year Principal’

Above: Patricia Page, third from the left, stands with Asst. Supt. Michael Podraza, Cheri Sacco, president-elect of R.I. Association of School Principals, and Supt. Brian Ricca after the surprise announcement Tuesday (5/14/24) that Page had earned the First Year Principal award.

Principal Patricia Page walked into the high school’s main gym Tuesday to a roar of approval from the entire EGHS student body. Unbeknownst to her, she had earned the state principal association’s “First Year Principal” award.

Page took over as interim principal in September 2022, following the two-year tenure of Ken Hopkins. She was named principal in June 2023. Page, who has graduate degrees in business administration and education, and a Ph.D. specializing in educational technology, started in the district as the high school’s first senior project coordinator. Before becoming principal, Page served as chair of the Applied and Unified Arts Department. Among her accomplishments, she was named Rhode Island Teacher of the Year in 2014.

“I am truly honored to be recognized as an outstanding first-year principal,” said Page Tuesday. “This past year has been quite a journey – filled with some memorable moments and more than a few challenges that we faced together. I am fortunate to be part of an exceptional team of talented educators, strong staff support, active community leaders, and amazing students and their families.”

Asst. Superintendent Michael Podraza – himself a former EGHS principal – credited Page for “shepherding the entire school through NEASC accreditation,” as well as adding and expanding student-centered career and technical education (CTE) offerings. He said Page made herself available to students and families “before, during and after school to reestablish a school culture that is based on mutual respect among all who enter,” adding that she “has exhibited each and every quality from day 1.”

As part of the nomination process, students were asked to weigh in about their principal.

“Dr. Page will go out of her way and take the time to talk and make sure anyone who’s having a bad day gets the attention they need to feel welcome,” said one student.

“I think this state honor reflects what we know locally: Dr. Page is a tremendous gift to this community, not just because of her leadership, but because of her commitment to “All Means All,” said Superintendent Brian Ricca. “Her commitment to treating the CTE program as on par with our AP program, really emphasizing that if you come to East Greenwich High School, we’ll find what you’re passionate about and give you a path to whatever your next step is. If that’s college, great. If it’s a trade, great. If it’s the armed forces, great. If it’s the workforce, right. I couldn’t be prouder – this is so well deserved.”