EG Real Estate: 18 Opens This Weekend

Above: 5 Sparrow Lane

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 5/17/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Sparrow Lane, Colonial/Contemporary, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,650,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

163-165 Peirce Street, Cottage/Victorian, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,495,000. Listed by Michael Russo.

330 Shippee Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,300,000. Listed by Lindsay Pettinelli.

2127 Middle Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,050,000. Listed by Alex Dowlatshahi

85 Jefferson Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,000. Listed by Dean Benjamin.

160 Ayrault Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $649,000. Listed by Dean Benjamin.

28 Marlborough Street, Colonial/Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $629,900. Listed by Greg Dantas.

65 Cooper Lane, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $110,000. Listed by The Petreccia Group.

50 Huling Lane, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $734,900. Listed by Alisa Tafuri-Scarpaci. Offer Accepted.

72 Division Street, Residential Land, $500,000. Listed by Jim DeRentis.

SOLDS

960 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,199,000. Listed by Kenneth Scotti.

1480 High Hawk Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $895,000. Listed by Fitzpatrick Team.

275 South Pierce Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000. Listed by Morgan Hollenbeck.

1578 Division Road, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $605,000. Listed by Slocum Home Team.

81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $519,900. Listed by Rachel Levendusky.

*4204 Post Road, Historic, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $430,000. Listed by Carol Schneider.

5 Cora Street #6, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000. Listed by Karen Primeau.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.