 Police Log: Knife-Wielding Man, Threatening Text Messages

Tuesday, April 23

9:20 a.m. – Someone found a “WE STAND WITH ISRAEL” yard sign in the words off Frenchtown Road. As of the time of reporting, it was not known who owned the sign or how it ended up in the woods.

2:23 p.m. – Police killed a sick racoon on Grand View Road with one round from a shotgun.

5:23 p.m. – A caller told police a small dog was struck by a car on Tillinghast Road and said the car did not stop. When police arrived, the dog had already been taken to Ocean State Veterinary Hospital. The caller said he had not seen the car hit the dog, but had heard screeching tires, found the dog, and then seen a vehicle driving away. A second witness, a friend of the caller, said he heard the screeching tires as he pulled into the driveway, saw the dog running away yelping, and then followed the vehicle. They also provided the police with an image of the car with the license plate visible. Police went to the address where the vehicle was registered. The owner said she had been driving on Tillinghast Road when she saw what she thought was a rabbit run across the street. She said she had not believed she had struck the animal and kept driving. Police inspected her vehicle and found no evidence that she had hit anything.

Wednesday, April 24

12:01 a.m. – Police arrested a Cranston woman, 41, for driving while intoxicated. An officer spotted the woman speeding on Division Street. The reporting officer also said that her rear license plate light appeared defective. He pulled her over, informed her of the reason for the stop, and asked her where she was coming from. She said she had come from a bar on Main Street, and upon further questioning, that she had had two drinks. The officer also said he could smell the alcohol on her breath and that her eyes were glossy and bloodshot. He administered field sobriety tests and a breath test on the scene and then took her back to the station, where she refused the chemical test. The officer issued citations for speeding and the test refusal, as well as recommended that she be charged with driving under the influence.

11:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 35, for obtaining money under false pretenses. A detective had begun investigating the man, a contractor, in March after an EG resident said they’d paid the Coventry man a $25,000 deposit but no work had been done. In addition, the detective found that the man’s contractor license had expired in February. The man told police that the job was not going to start for at least a year. He also said he no longer had the money. However, police said that communication and business documents from the client contradicted the man’s claim that the job would not start for at least a year. The detective offered the man one month to come up with the money, who said he wasn’t sure if he would be able to do so. The detective said he would check back in two weeks and they “would go from there.” However, the next day, the detective attempted to contact the man at 9 a.m. and the man said he would not be available until after 4 p.m. The detective told him this was “unacceptable” and would be charging him. The charge would be for one count of larceny over $25,000. A warrant was issued for his arrest and the man turned himself in at the station on April 24.

1:13 p.m. – Police arrested Dayshon Senna, 27, of East Greenwich, on five domestic violence-related charges, two of them felonies. Officers were initially dispatched to an EG residence after someone reported that the man had a knife and was making threats. When they arrived, three women said they had been assaulted by the man. The women included the girlfriend of the man, as well as her sister and mother. One of them was bleeding from her hand. She said that she was injured by the knife and that the man had been holding it to her throat before they arrived. They called a rescue, and after additional officers arrived on the scene, they began sweeping the residence. The man was eventually found in a shed in the backyard. Police took photographs, collected statements from those involved, and gathered physical evidence. They found broken glass and blood, and the victims said that he had threatened to kill them, thrown objects at them, struck them, and wielded knives against them. After police took the man to the station, he told officers he was going to harm himself, so police took him to Kent County Hospital. He was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of simple domestic assault, one count of domestic malicious damage, and one count of domestic disorderly conduct.

Thursday, April 25

1:45 p.m. – Police arrested an East Providence man, 47, on charges of forgery and counterfeiting, obtaining property by false pretenses, driving without consent of the owner of lessee, fraudulent checks, and larceny. An 83-year-old man told police that he had hired the man to paint two rooms in his house. At the beginning of March, he had gone away and left the door open so the man could keep painting. When he returned, he said his house was a mess and things were missing, including several hundred dollars of cash kept hidden around the house. His credit card was also missing but he canceled it before it was used. When he checked his bank account, however, he said a check he had not written had been cashed for nearly $3,000. He also received a traffic summons related to an incident captured by a traffic camera while he was out of town. Police spoke with the painter on April 8, who confessed to driving the man’s vehicle. He said the check he had cashed was payment for the work. He made plans to come in and speak to detectives to sort everything out but he never showed. On April 25, the painter was arraigned and taken to the ACI.

6:52 p.m. – Police shot and killed a fox that appeared to be rabid on Frenchtown Road.

Friday, April 26

9:41 a.m. – A 62-year-old EG man reported a possible identity theft. He told police that he had received a bill in the mail that appeared to be from AT&T, but he had noticed that his last name was spelled incorrectly. He contacted AT&T to make them aware of the incident, and they requested that he file a report with police to assist the company in its fraud investigation.

11:40 a.m. – A 21-year-old East Greenwich man told police he had received a threatening text message from an unknown number. The message asks for $2,500 in cash for time that was spent with “girls from the company.” The message then states that if the money is not received his family will be killed, with the message going on to name every member of the man’s family. The man told police that he had been receiving similar text messages on a regular basis for about five months. He said he has no enemies, he does not owe anyone money, and he has no idea who the messages are from. He also said that he has never responded.

Saturday, April 27

1:23 a.m. – A caller told police he had been jumped coming out of a bar. Police are investigating.

Sunday, April 28

11:04 a.m. – A woman told police that she found a spent shell chasing on the ground on Main Street. The police determined that it was from “.38 Special” ammunition and placed the shell casing into temporary storage.

10:53 p.m. – Police were dispatched to Hill & Harbor Cigar Lounge on Main Street regarding an “altercation” between two men. The men told police they were friends and had had a disagreement but did not wish to press charges. However, the manager of the business asked to put a no trespass order in place against one of the men.

Monday, April 29

1:37 p.m. – A 48-year-old East Greenwich man wished to have an incident documented relating to an interaction on Facebook Marketplace. The man said he had been selling items online and blocked one individual interested in the items after the individual had become upset and sent angry messages. The man said he had then received messages from another account and had arranged to meet this individual to make the sale. However, when he arrived at the meeting point, it was the first individual, who began yelling at the man for blocking him. The man got back into his car and drove away. He could identify the man but did not want to press charges.

11:24 p.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 55, for disorderly conduct. An officer saw the man with a woman walking a motorcycle on First Avenue. The man told the officer his motorcycle had run out of gas and asked the officer for assistance. The officer escorted them to a safe spot on Overbrook Drive and then took the man to his home to get his gas can. The officer took the man back to the motorcycle. However, the officer suspected the man may have been intoxicated and had another officer meet them there with a breath test device. The officer indicated in his report that the man had diabetes and was known to become agitated when his blood sugar was low, but also that he had been unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. The officer told the man that he had to be sure he wasn’t intoxicated before he let him drive away on his motorcycle. While attempting to explain the directions for the breath test, the officer said the man became extremely agitated, started yelling expletives, and eventually exposed his genitals. After consulting with another officer who arrived on the scene, they decided to arrest the man for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, April 30

1:25 a.m. – Police arrested a 52-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y., for driving while intoxicated. Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the vicinity on Division Street. The operator of the vehicle said he was not injured, but police reported that his breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. After administering tests, police placed the man under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. After he was taken back to the station and refused to submit to a chemical test, police also cited him for the refusal.

