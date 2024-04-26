90+ Options at EGHS College/Career Fair

Above: Students crowd the EGHS gym Wednesday for the school’s college & career fair.

By Rachel Quigg

As the school year comes to an end, the EGHS sophomores and juniors got to start imagining their post-high school life when more than 90 colleges and career representatives set up at the EGHS 2024 college fair Wednesday (4/24/24).

“This is the second year that the school counseling office hosted the college & career fair. It more than doubled in participation from last year,” said organizer Nan Shea. That was because they partnered with South Kingstown High School, making it a more appealing visit for out-of-state colleges. “It took many months of planning and coordinating,” Shea said.

The fair ran for an hour during the school day and all ophomore and Junior students went down to the lower gym to explore the many opportunities available for them.

Representatives from colleges came from across the country were there, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia and South Carolina, although most came from the Northeast, providing a unique experience in which students could speak with colleges that otherwise they would not have been able to.

The longest lines were for University of Rhode Island, Quinnipiac University, and University of Maryland, however all schools were highly appreciated.

It wasn’t just colleges though, as both the EG police and fire departments came to seek out new recruits. Many other options were offered from those who were undecided on college, such as the Laborers international Union of North America and the Finishing Trades Institute of Southern New England.

That was intentional.

“The majority of our students attend college after graduation, but it was important to our department chair, Anne -Marie Flaherty, that it was an inclusive event,” Shea said. “We had 12 tables that represented various professions and trades. So there truly was something for everyone.”

The fair had been an idea for Shea since her time as PTG president a few years ago. She now works as an administrative assistant in the School Counseling Office. “The counselors supported and loved the idea so I got it started last year. However, I realized that we needed to make the date work for reps to travel for more than a [single] one-hour event, so we partnered with other schools around a larger conference that was occurring in Providence. The college admissions rep from Salve Regina University was instrumental in helping us figure that out.”

They counseling office prepared students ahead of time and were on hand to help the day of the event.

The creative table setups and welcoming representatives led to a very positive experience for all involved. Many students said the event gave them a greater idea of what the future will hold.

Rachel Quigg is a sophomore at East Greenwich High School.