TBSI – EG Edition: Hallagan, Berard, Martin, McKenzie

Above: Matt McKenzie, a sophomore lacrosse player at Union College. Photo by Jennifer Mendez / Union College.

If you have a player, son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandson or granddaughter or cousin doing something athletically, making their mark, doing more on the field or court, Please inform me at [email protected]. I can not promise everyone will get in but if they are doing something newsworthy, they will be in this column.

Lacrosse

SPENCER HALLAGAN played in 12 games this spring for the Middlebury Panthers lacrosse team, scoring 3 goals and adding 6 assists for the Blue & White, who went 8-4. Hallagan, a junior, has at least one year left.

MATT MCKENZIE, who plays Baggataway* up at Union, struck for 4 goals and 6 assists as the Garnet Chargers (formerly Dutchmen) went 9-2 on the season. McKenzie, a 5-10 175 lb sophomore, will have at least two more years of playing time for the upper New York. He is majoring in economics.

Hockey

JAKE HOROHO, a 6-3 210 lb senior for Middlebury College had a good ‘23-’24 season on the ice. The goalie played 1,177 minutes with 50 goals against, a 2.55 GA; 551 saves for a .917 average. He won one Player of the Week Award and was named NESCAC All Academic.

BRADY BERARD played in 27 games for the PC hockey team. He had 2 goals on the season and 6 assists. Only a sophomore he had 36 shots, 8 blocks, a +7 rating and won 90 faceoffs. The 6-1 200 lber has two more seasons of eligibility left.

Soccer

Only a sophomore at St. Anselm’s, EG’s ADDIE BIRKETT, who played high school soccer for La Salle Academy, has already won a NE-10 Conference Player of the Week Award. Addie appeared in 8 games for the Hawks in the past soccer campaign.

Track & Field

EG’s NICK MARTIN scored some Rhody points as the Rams won the UMASS Flagship Opener track meet with 77 points, topping UMASS by three and ahead of Northeastern, Central Connecticut State and Holy Cross, the next four contenders in the meet. Nick placed third in the steeplechase event with a time of 9:23.93. Martin is only a freshman and has a bright future on the track in Kingston.

* Author’s note: Baggataway means “little brother of war”. It is what the Indians called lacrosse. The French gave it the name lacrosse, from ‘la croix”, because the sticks looked like the religious stick the Catholic missionaries carried.