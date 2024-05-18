Girls Lacrosse: Regular Season Ends w/a Loss & a Win

Above: Maeve Kiernan scoops up the loose ball in the 5/14/24 game vs. Moses Brown; she earned her first hat-trick of the season during the game. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

By Tommy Sprague

The regular season wrapped up this week for the East Greenwich Girls Lacrosse team with a loss, a win, and a touching Senior Night ceremony where the team and fans celebrated the two graduating seniors.

On Tuesday (5/14/24), EG visited Campanella Field in Providence to face the Moses Brown Quakers for the second time this season. In the first half, the Avengers’ offense challenged the MB defense, matching goal for goal. However, EG turnovers and missed shots helped the Quakers gain offensive momentum and the score at the end of the half was MB 8 to EG 4. Goals for the Avengers were scored by freshman Tessa Charello-Ingegneri (2), and one apiece by freshman Ava Halvorsen and junior Catherine Sprague.

In the second half, MB picked up their offensive attack, adding over twice the number of goals to the scoreboard. Avenger junior Maeve Kiernan led an impressive solo attack to narrow the gap with her first hat-trick of the season, but it was not enough to chase down the large Quaker lead. At the end of the game, Moses Brown won the game 18 to 7.

Torrential rain seemed to threaten the Avengers’ last game of the season (5/16/24) and, more importantly, the Senior Night ceremony honoring two exceptional Avengers. The weather gods were with the team, however, and the skies cleared just in time for the team to celebrate Captains Julia Moore (attack) and Lexie Kavanagh (defense) with heartfelt speeches and gifts. Both seniors were remembered not only for their efforts on the field but also for their leadership during the 2024 season. This sincere send-off propelled the team into action as the whistle blew to start the first half against the Rebels of South Kingstown. Despite trouble at the draw, EG managed to dominate possession caused by defensive turnovers and SK unforced errors. EG’s offense lit up the scoreboard – and both seniors contributed a goal in their last game! Many players added points to the total, including hat-tricks from both Charello-Ingegneri and Sprague, one apiece from Kiernan, Halvorsen, and freshmen Maddie Asay and Courtney Cavanaugh. EG led 11-2 at the end of the half.

In the second half, the Rebels continued their success at the draw and built momentum on offense. SK drew shooting space on the Avenger defense multiple times and finished the free possessions with excellent shots, gaining ground on EG. Coach Haley McCusker-O’Keefe called a needed timeout to regroup and refocus the team. The Avengers adjusted and continued their offensive press. EG continued to add points to the board with junior Olivia Prior, sophomore Lindsey Ziady, Sprague, Halvorsen, and Charello-Ingegneri, who has now recorded over 50 goals this season. The final score was EG 17 to SK 10. The girls are heading to the playoffs. Their matchup is still to be determined as other teams finish out their seasons. However, it looks like the Avengers will most likely face Prout or Portsmouth in the quarterfinals next week. Stay tuned … this team isn’t done yet!

Tommy Sprague is a team parent. Our thanks to him for covering Girls LAX. EG News is looking for similarly motivated sports enthusiasts to help us cover other EG sports. If you are interested, contact [email protected]. It’s a lot of fun!

Chuck Nadeau is the EG News sports photographer. For more pictures of this and other games, visit Chuck’s MaxPreps gallery site HERE.