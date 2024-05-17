Softball: Avengers Win Over St. Rays 6-1 

by | May 17, 2024

Above: The infield gives hi-fives after a strikeout. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The umpire said to me when we were in the third inning, “This doesn’t happen too often. A perfect day and a quick game.”

He was right. The day was sunny and almost 70 degrees, and the game lasted right around one and a half hours.

Ava Fairbanks went the distance on this one. She allowed 1 run on 7 hits with 15 strike outs. She pitched a nice steady game.

The bats were connecting with a total of 6 hits. All six came from different players. There were 3 doubles hit – 1 each for the Fairbanks sisters, Brooke and Ava, and 1 for Sarah Levy.

So, the umpire made the right call both on the field and with the weather. It was a beautiful day, and the win was welcome.

The Avengers continued their winning way May 14, topping Smithfield, 6 to 4. Their next game is Monday, May 20, in North Kingstown. The final game of the regular season – they are playoff bound – is Tuesday at home for Senior Night. 

Ava Fairbanks from the eyes of the batter. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Samantha Lombardi is always ready on the pitch. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

Sarah Levy makes the standup double. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The Avengers waiting for the after-game shake. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

