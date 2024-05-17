Softball: Avengers Win Over St. Rays 6-1 

Above: The infield gives hi-fives after a strikeout. Photo by Chuck Nadeau

The umpire said to me when we were in the third inning, “This doesn’t happen too often. A perfect day and a quick game.”

He was right. The day was sunny and almost 70 degrees, and the game lasted right around one and a half hours.

Ava Fairbanks went the distance on this one. She allowed 1 run on 7 hits with 15 strike outs. She pitched a nice steady game.

The bats were connecting with a total of 6 hits. All six came from different players. There were 3 doubles hit – 1 each for the Fairbanks sisters, Brooke and Ava, and 1 for Sarah Levy.

So, the umpire made the right call both on the field and with the weather. It was a beautiful day, and the win was welcome.

The Avengers continued their winning way May 14, topping Smithfield, 6 to 4. Their next game is Monday, May 20, in North Kingstown. The final game of the regular season – they are playoff bound – is Tuesday at home for Senior Night.