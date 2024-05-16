Boys Tennis: Levy Brothers Place 2nd in State

Above: From left: Singles competitor Henry Seeley, Liam Levy (doubles), Coach Marisa Salvadore, David Levy (doubles), and Assistant Coach Alexander Sack at the end of the individual tournament May 12. Submitted photo



EGHS’s Liam and David Levy placed second in the state tennis tournament last weekend. The brothers (Liam is a sophomore and David is a freshman) advanced to the finals after wins over the South Kingstown #2 doubles team and Barrington’s #2 doubles, before losing to Barrington’s #1 doubles team, 6-3, 6-2.

The Barrington team won the state championship last year and they are undefeated so far this year.

“They were very competitive games with most decided at deuce,” said Coach Marisa Salvadore about the match. “One of the best things about the match was seeing the chemistry between brothers with the older, Liam, touching his younger brother’s heart between every point.”

EG’s Henry Seeley, a sophomore, made it to the main draw of the singles tournament but lost to Om Seth from Lincoln.

The Avengers team as a whole is unbeaten, with a 12-0 record and one match left before Division 2 playoffs.