OLM Students Shine in ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’

Above: Eloise Costa, Lily Slocum, Alessandra Maggiacomo, Cecilia Cambio, Annie Brugnoli, Reese Miller, Sophie Trotta, Siena Rocchio, Maiori Giardino (tentacles, Ursula and Ariel). Photo by Joe Morel

Our Lady of Mercy School students performed in the school’s annual Spring Play with a production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. at The Prout School in April. Based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film, the OLM cast featured 72 students in grades 1-8, led by director Chelsea Cook.

Produced in conjunction with Music Theater International (MTI), the classic Disney show was filled with familiar tunes, including all of the songs from the animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show. Leading roles were beautifully performed by seventh graders Siena Rocchio (North Kingstown) as Ariel the Mermaid, Calvin K. Buffington (Warwick) as King Triton, Cecilia Cambio (East Greenwich) as Ursula the evil sea witch, and sixth grader Bobby Calabro (East Greenwich) as Prince Eric.

As OLM School Principal Patrick McNabb stated after Sunday’s show, “It was an extraordinary performance and a great credit to our students, directors, and parent volunteers who all worked so hard to prepare this show. We are grateful to all of them for the beauty, richness, and joy that they have brought to our school community.”