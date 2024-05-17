Buzz on Business: Inspired Closets; Barbara Tufts Preschool Back on Main

Above: Just one of the closet and storage options on display at Inspired Closets on Main Street.

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz: [email protected].

Walk into 88 Main Street and the vibe is about as far away from the Troll Shop as one could imagine, except for one smallish troll that looks down from a perch on top of one of the cabinets. It’s been something of a good luck charm for Inspired Closets as it plants its flag in the Main Street firmament.

The store opened in January after a soup-to-nuts interior renovation. The high ceiling – pressed tin, which they kept – gives the store an expansive feel. They have sample closets, garages, pantries. You can wander around and see and touch the different possibilities.

According to design consultant Alexsandra Given, customers usually start with a design consultation at their home. Then there’s the trip to the store for a real sense of what your space could look like. Given said the owners – DiStefano Brothers Construction – were looking to create an experience with the store.

An Inspired Closets finished product can run the gamut price-wise. You can get a basic closet or spend more on surfaces or drawer pulls or extra shelving. Maybe you want to add a Murphy bed – they can help you with that.

Inspired Closets, 88 Main Street, East Greenwich.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

For decades, the Barbara Tufts Co-operative Preschool operated out of the classroom wing of the E.G. Methodist Church on Main Street. With close access to everything on Main Street, they were frequent visitors to the EGFD Station One (what child doesn’t love fire trucks?), shoe cobbler Steve Villari, and Town Hall, to name a few spots on their regular walks.

When the church decided they needed a more modern facility, they invited the preschool to accompany them to 1558 South County Trail. While it’s been a wonderful partnership, many of the long-time staff have missed downtown. So a recent fundraiser – “Bringing It Back to Main” at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel – was a natural. It was a celebration of new and old friends of the preschool.

Barbara Tufts Co-operative Preschool, 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich.