Police Log: EG Man Arrested for Sexual Molestation

Monday, March 25

3:01 p.m. – A caller told police about a woman sitting down on the edge of Division Street. Warwick Police and Fire departments responded and determined she was a group home resident in need of assistance.

5:06 p.m. – Police issued a violation for the operation of a vehicle with a suspended registration. An officer reported first seeing the vehicle in question parked in the breakdown lane on Frenchtown Road with an expired 2023 registration sticker and without a front license plate. As the officer performed checks, the owner returned to the vehicle, and the officer informed him that the registration on the vehicle was suspended. The officer allowed the owner to park his vehicle off the road instead of it being towed and then confiscated the rear plate. Shortly after, another officer noticed a man securing a new plate to the back of the same vehicle. The first officer returned to the scene, observed the vehicle leaving, and then pulled over the vehicle. The owner was in the passenger seat and another man was driving, and the driver was issued the violation. The vehicle was towed to the owner’s home.

Tuesday, March 26

2:54 p.m. – Police assisted an individual who ran out of gas near Frenchtown Road.

5:37 p.m. – A South County Trail resident told police she heard yelling and banging coming from the apartment above hers. Police determined there was no issue and advised the resident to take it up with the landlord.

Wednesday, March 27

8:19 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown woman, 69, for shoplifting at Dave’s Marketplace. A day earlier, a Dave’s Marketplace employee told police that the woman had left the store with a full carriage of groceries. Police checked security camera footage and were able to identify the woman through her vehicle. Police spoke with the woman at her house in the afternoon and she agreed to come to the police station the next morning. Police said she told them she had forgotten her ATM Card at home and decided to exit the store without paying because she was worried about her dog waiting in the car. Based on the video and the woman’s admission, police charged her with one count of shoplifting. The woman was also issued a no trespass order at the request of Dave’s Marketplace.

4:36 p.m. –Police arrested Aaron Jared Shepard, 25, of East Greenwich on three felony counts of second degree child molestation sexual assault. The man had an active warrant out for his arrest. The charges relate to three incidents occurring in 2021 that were reported to police on March 10 of this year. On March 27, police learned the man was at the East Greenwich Library; four officers arrived on the scene to place him under arrest. He was taken back to the station, processed and held pending a transfer to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

Thursday, March 28

4:32 p.m. – A caller said a white Tesla struck a DOT sign near the Park-and-Ride lot on South County Trail. Police moved the sign from the roadway; the vehicle was not located.

Friday, March 29

9:59 a.m. – Police pulled over a vehicle after seeing it driving down South County Trail with expired 2022 registration stickers. The woman driving was unable to produce an active registration or insurance card, and the officer determined that the vehicle’s plates were both canceled and belonging to a different vehicle. The plates were removed and the vehicle was towed. The woman was issued a summons for three violations related to the operation of a vehicle without insurance, without a registration, and with a canceled registration.

12:24 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 22, for his fifth offense of driving without a license. Police pulled the man over after seeing him driving on Shippeetown Road without a front plate.The driver said he did not have his license on him, but checks revealed that his license was inactive and that he had four prior violations. Police took the man to the station for processing. He was given a court summons and released.

3:52 p.m. – A woman came to the station to tell police that her granddaughter had run away while visiting her home. Police quickly located the girl near Chesca’s gas station and contacted the grandmother, who came to the gas station, confirmed the girl’s identity, and took her back home.

4:19 p.m. – Two callers told police that their neighbors on Adirondack Drive were loudly revving the engine of a large truck. Residents told police they were doing work on the truck and police advised them to keep the noise down.

Saturday, March 30

12:42 a.m. – Police stopped a vehicle with its passenger-side headlight out. The officer determined that the vehicle’s registration was expired. The driver was aware and had already been issued a violation for the offense. The officer offered the driver a chance to renew his registration on the spot, but the driver said he could not pay for it. The officer informed the driver that the vehicle should not be driven until it was registered, confiscated the plates, and had the vehicle towed.

9:29 p.m. –Residents of Atherton Road told police a dark-colored sedan had driven through their front yard then driven away, causing damage. Responding officers confirmed a vehicle had driven through the landscaping and over multiple plants and lawn ornaments, as well as discovered the vehicle’s lower bumper in the debris. Police determined the bumper belonged to either a Chrysler 200 or Dodge Avenger from between 2011 and 2014. The officers were unable to locate the driver or the vehicle, and the incident remains open.

Sunday, March 31

1:01 a.m. – A man attempted to enter a bar on Main Street with alcohol and argued with management. Police responded and the man left with no charges being issued.

