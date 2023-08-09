Fire at Drip Coffee Causes Heavy Smoke Damage

Above: Shortly after firefighters arrived on scene at Drip Coffee. Photo by Jacob Shaughnessy

The alarm from the Drip Coffee building on South County Trail came in at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday (8/8/23). By the time firefighters arrived, there was smoke visible. According to EGFD Chief Bernie Patenaude, the fire started at the north end of the building. It was put out within 10 to 15 minutes; Patenaude said there was some fire damage but there was smoke damage throughout. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire; Drip closed at 4 p.m. There were no injuries. Firefighters from North Kingstown were also on scene; firefighters from West Warwick also provide mutual aid.

The Drip Coffee building, at 2725 South County Trail, sits in front of a larger building that houses Go Play, a children’s play space currently closed for remodeling. Chief Patenaude said the fire at Drip did not involve the other building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Drip Coffee open in the winter of 2022.