EG Real Estate: 11 Sold & 11 Open

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 5/3/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 11 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $874,900. Listed by Kiersten Luis.

30 Brisas Circle, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $729,000 . Listed by Bobby Bohlen.

131 Westwood Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000. Listed by The Mita Team.

*137 Overlook Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $235,00. Listed by Les Ingalls. Offer Accepted.

1404 South County Trail, Residential Land, $1,500,000. Listed by Cheryl Shatkin.

5835 Post Road #217, Commercial Condo, $160,000. Listed by Larissa Truppa. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

115 Pheasant Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $2,200,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

*4389 Post Road, Historic/Victorian, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,320,000. Listed by Nicole Hoffstetter.

94 Division Street, Historic/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,110,000. Listed by Dean Benjamin.

46 Lafayette Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath. $790,000. Listed by The Phipps Team.

*71 John Wickes Avenue, Bungalow/Colonial/Cottage/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath. $624,000. Listed by The Phipps Team.

490 Howland Road, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $615,000. Listed by Amy Doorley-Lucas.

552 Shippeetown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,000. Listed by Pam Soule.

40 Lewis Farm Road, Manufactured/Mobile, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $275,000. Listed by Barbara Dacey.

47 Bridge Street #3, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $612,500. Listed by Allen Gammons.

*5 Eagle Run #A, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $382,000. Listed by The DiSpirito Team.

110 Princess Pine Drive, Residential Land, $399,900. Listed by Matt St.Ours.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.