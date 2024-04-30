EG Rotary Club’s Busy April: Park Bench, E-Waste Drive

Within a few short years, the East Greenwich Rotary Club has made its annual e-waste and paper shredding event at New England Tech an important part of EG’s Earth Day activities. This year, days before the recycling event, the Rotary celebrated installation of a new bench installed at Scalloptown Park paid for with money raised at last year’s recycling event.

“The ‘Rotary Park Bench’ was a gift to enhance this peaceful space between Greenwich Cove and the railroad tracks facing the water and give rest to the walking and biking public that enjoy the beauty of the park,” said Rotarian Harry Waterman. “Department of Parks Director, Andy Wade, was extremely helpful with ideas and recommendations to make this bench a legacy that the Town and East Greenwich Rotary could be proud of!”

That dedication took place on Wednesday, April 17, with various town dignitaries in attendance. The rain rolled in on Saturday, April 20, but that didn’t dampen spirits at New England Tech, despite everyone getting “soaked through-and-through,” as Waterman put it. Volunteers counted 429 cars within just three hours – people dropping off old electronics and making small donations. The Rotary ended up raising $5,300, combining day-of donations and sponsorships from various local businesses. Of that total, $2,500 will go to the Interfaith Food Cupboard at St. Luke’s Church. Any leftover funds will be added to the East Greenwich Rotary Charitable Fund which the club uses to help support local agencies and organizations throughout the year.