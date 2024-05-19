Police Log: Unruly Customer, 2 DUIs 

Monday, May 6

5:06 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman, 65, reported a possible identity theft. She said she received a letter from the “US Small Business Administration – COVID EIDL Service Center” advising her that a loan had been taken out in her name. The woman said she is not and has never been the owner of a small business and that she had not taken out a loan. She also said that there hadn’t been any suspicious activity with her financial accounts and that she would be speaking with a representative from the SBA about the matter.

5:18 p.m. – An officer escorted a young man on and off Route 4 to help him capture a photograph for a class he’s taking.

Tuesday, May 7

1:43 p.m. – A caller complained to police about a dog barking incessantly out in a neighbor’s yard on Middle Road. The animal control officer spoke with the dog’s owner, who was not aware that barking during the daytime was a problem. The ACO noted she had been to the same house on several occasions because of barking complaints. The ACO left a copy of the ordinance for the dog owner.

4:39 p.m. – A man told police his daughter had stolen his credit cards and was making purchases without his permission.

Wednesday, May 8

2:13 a.m. – Police pulled over a car on South County Trail because one of the headlights was out. The officer asked to see the driver’s license and registration. The man produced a valid Maine driver’s license but lacked other documentation. The officer ran checks and found out that the license plates on the car were registered to a different vehicle, while the vehicle’s actual registration had been expired for several months. The officer issued the man a court summons and citations for driving with a faulty headlight, for driving with an expired registration, and for the “improper use of evidence of vehicle registration or certificate of title.” The vehicle was towed and the officer gave the man a ride to his parent’s house in West Warwick.

2:52 p.m. – Police arrested a Warwick man, 37, for his second offense of driving while intoxicated. An officer responded to the scene of a two-car accident in the area of East Greenwich Square and saw the man standing in front of his vehicle, swaying back and forth in what the officer said “appeared to be an attempt to maintain his balance.” After confirming the man did not need medical treatment, the officer asked him where the man was coming from and if he had been drinking. The man said he had a “bad past” and said the car had “spun out” on him. The officer also said the man’s eyes were severely bloodshot, his face was flush and red, and his breath smelled of alcohol. Through routine checks, police learned the man had a restriction on his license requiring him to drive with an ignition interlock, but there was no such system in the vehicle. Police also found liquor in his vehicle. After administering field sobriety tests, the officer placed him under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was taken to the station and put in a cell. In addition to the DUI, he faces a second misdemeanor charge for operating his vehicle without an ignition interlock system. He was also issued a citation for refusing a chemical test at the station.

Thursday, May 9

8:34 a.m. – A manager at the Cumberland Farms on South County Trail called police about a customer harassing employees. She told the responding officer that he was a daily customer, and that she had received several complaints from staff members about him. These complaints included allegations that the man would regularly make rude comments and make her and other female employees uncomfortable. The manager requested a No Trespass Order against the customer. The officer informed the customer of the order over the phone, and the man said he did nothing wrong and was going to discuss it with management. The officer told him again that he was not allowed inside, and that he would be arrested if he went back in. The man said he would not sign the order and hung up the phone.

Friday, May 10

5:51 a.m. – A caller who lives on Main Street told police a garbage truck was picking up trash “too early” at Mainstreet Coffee. The truck driver claimed that the Town Council had given his company permission to start picking up trash at 6 a.m. The officer advised him that he was still too early, and that without proper documentation from the town confirming the new start time, he would have to wait until 7 a.m. to begin.

11:47 a.m. – Police pulled over a pickup truck after it ran a red light on South County Trail. The driver claimed that she had lost the brakes and had been unable to stop at the light. The officer found that her driver’s license and vehicle registration were expired. The officer had the vehicle towed and issued the woman a traffic court summons for the violations.

Saturday, May 11

12:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry woman, 36, for driving while intoxicated. An officer pulled the woman over after seeing her run a stop sign on Division Street. She said she had not seen any cars coming and had also been distracted by a conversation with her husband, who was in the passenger seat. She said she was coming from a bar on Main Street and had had two beers. She later said she had also had two glasses of wine at another restaurant earlier. The officer said her speech was slurred, her eyes were glossy and bloodshot, and her breath smelled of alcohol. The officer also said she displayed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and after she blew over the legal limit, he placed her under arrest. She was taken to the station to be booked and processed, and then she was released. In addition to the DUI, she was issued citations for running the stop sign, as well as for refusing to submit to a chemical test at the station.

