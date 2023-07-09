Police Log: Make Way for Ducklings

Monday, June 26

1:03 p.m. – A 16-year-old dog bit a mail carrier on Sawmill Court while being watched by the owner’s son-in-law. The dog was up to date on its vaccines, but police instructed the owner to quarantine the pup for 10 days.

4:20 p.m. – Police had a white Honda Civic towed from Liberty Street because the vehicle’s registration had expired. They noticed the parked car because its left wheels were touching the curb. In addition to towing the car, the cops ticketed the owner for driving a car with a suspended registration.

Tuesday, June 27

2:07 a.m. – Johnston police arrested an EG man, 51, for domestic simple assault and domestic disorderly conduct after EGPD located him. Johnston PD notified EGPD officers to be on the lookout for the suspect. EGPD officers say they saw the man’s car in his driveway when they checked out the house. They spoke to the homeowner, who said the suspect lives in the downstairs apartment. EGPD officers told the suspect that the Johnston PD was attempting to contact him. Soon after, a member of the Johnston PD arrived to take the man into custody.

11 a.m. – An EG Parks and Rec department member found an E-scooter at Barbara Tufts playground on Crompton Avenue. Police contacted the Providence-based scooter company, but a representative said they didn’t know of any stolen scooters. They send out a member of their team to pick it up.

11:18 a.m. – An EG resident told police something bit their 13-year-old black cat Blackjack. The owner stated they did not know what caused the bite. The cat’s last rabies vaccine, which lasts for a year, was in April. However, the feline was still given a booster. Police told the cat’s owner to quarantine the animal for 45 days.

11:45 a.m. – A woman with a business in Providence but a mailing address in EG reported $75,000 of fraudulent withdrawals from her Citizens Bank business account. The woman claims the bogus transfers occurred between June 7 and June 27. She told police she needed the incident documented so the Citizens Bank fraud department could investigate her claim.

8:29 p.m. – Police cited an EG man for driving his black Jetta on Division Street and South County Trail with an expired registration. The police checked out the vehicle because a plate cover obstructed its rear license plate. When they found out the car’s registration had expired, they had the car towed back to the man’s house.

8:40 p.m. – A Middle Road resident told police he has footage of an unknown suspect stealing the pedestrian crossing sign at the intersection of Middle and South Pierce Roads. The resident said he has footage of a man in a pickup truck getting out of his vehicle just before 1 a.m. that morning, putting the sign in the back of the truck, and then driving east on Middle Road. The man said he couldn’t describe the alleged thief or give much specifics on the car because of “bad weather and it being dark outside,” according to a police report.

Wednesday, June 28

3:08 a.m. – Police contacted the owner of The Patio on Main to turn the music down.

9:04 p.m. – Police could not find a group of kids running down Church Street yelling, “Help me,” as reported by a concerned citizen.

Thursday, June 29

1:12 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 34, on a misdemeanor DUI charge, refusing to submit to a chemical test, and for carrying a weapon under the influence–which is a felony. An officer first noticed the man on Main and Church streets with his motorcycle a few inches off the ground. The man appeared to be trying to get the 2000 Honda upright when police arrived, according to the report. At this stage, police noticed the man appeared intoxicated, given the “strong smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and his person,” as stated in the police report. When an officer asked if he could put the kickstand down, the man asked, “What’s the problem?” He further questioned why an officer asked for his license before telling them he “may have had a couple of drinks” at a bar on Main Street. When a second officer arrived on the scene, the motorcyclist revealed he was carrying a pistol. Police then reported the man failed multiple field sobriety tests so poorly they arrested him.

3:18 p.m. – Warwick PD notified EGPD officers that a mother duck and her ducklings were attempting to cross Division Street near the Route 4 on and off ramps.

6:11 p.m. – A caller told police that a man was knocking on doors along Friendship Street and left in a white Ford Expedition. An officer familiar with the car pulled the man over and told him to stop trying to sell items door-to-door in the area.

Friday, June 30

6:36 a.m. – A caller told police that a road construction crew working near Centerville Bank on Main Street was starting work before 7 a.m. Police told the lead worker to wait until 7 a.m. to begin.

8:59 a.m. – EGPD officers had a parked 2023 Chevy Silverado towed from Exchange Street because it was in a no-parking zone and blocking street traffic.

6:17 p.m. – Police issued a warning tp a woman for driving erratically on South County Trail. A caller told police the woman driving appeared to be falling asleep. Police caught up with the car because the driver stopped to get Wendy’s on Quaker Lane. The driver told police she swerved because the car’s passenger showed her something on his phone, according to police log.

11:59 p.m. – Police told a man near Cumberland Farms on Post Road to “stay out of the road while he is on his skateboard,” according to police logs.

Saturday, July 1

12:12 a.m. – A man’s cell phone ended up in the water near Blu on the Water. The man with the lost cell phone said the person on the boat next to the one he was on threw it in the water intentionally. That person told police he was trying to give the phone back to the man and added that this man “was never given permission to be on their boat or to charge his cell phone,” according to a police report. Either way, the man who tossed the cell phone agreed to pay for a new one and handed over $700 in cash to make amends, according to police.

1:02 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 22, for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test. The police pulled the man over because he was doing 50 mph on Main Street while emergency vehicles had their lights flashing, according to police. When police caught up with the car, the driver handed them a bunch of extra paper from inside the car unrelated to his identification, registration, or proof of insurance. The man told police he had come from a bar on Main Street and was headed home. Police noted in their report that the driver failed the roadside sobriety tests. In addition to the charges, police ticketed the driver for speeding, not slowing down for emergency vehicles, and not using a turn signal.

Noon – Someone rented a Jeep Grand Cherokee from an AVIS in Peabody, Massachusetts, using an EG man’s details. That man told police he had received an overdue bill for the rental the day before. According to an AVIS worker, the man who rented the car used a Massachusetts driver’s license but used the EG man’s address and name as the billing information. The EG man told police he was nervous that someone was stealing his identity. He told police he checked with a credit monitoring company, and as of that date, no one had opened additional credit cards under his name. Police altered detectives of the incident.

8:35 p.m. – Police pulled over a Honda CR-V because its tail lights weren’t functioning on Post Road. Police later found out that the car’s registration had expired. When an officer asked the driver for her information, she told police she was aware that her registration was suspended and that she didn’t have any insurance for her car. “She explained she had just gone to court for having no insurance and still didn’t have any,” the report reads. Police cited the woman for the registration and lack of insurance. Police did not tow the car because they pulled her over in the parking lot where she works.

9:40 p.m. – A caller reported hearing fireworks near Crompton Avenue.

Sunday, July 2

9:45 a.m. – An EG woman reported receiving threatening text messages from her former CNA. The woman stated that she informed the CNA she would not need her services and received a reply: “Ok that is fine just lose my number.” Days later, the woman claims the CNA threatened her with a message saying, “You have a hit out on you,” according to a police report. The woman told police she is not afraid for her life because the CNA suffers from Bipolar Schizophrenia. Police spoke to the CNA’s father, who assured police that his daughter is under a doctor’s care and to disregard any future texts she sends. The woman who received the messages does not wish to press changes.

7:37 p.m. – Police cited a man driving a 2004 Mustang on Post Road for driving with a suspended registration. The police noticed the car because it only had one license plate light working. The driver told police that he had just bought the car and planned on making an appointment to get an updated registration the following week. Police had the car towed.

8:23 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 43, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court. They found out about the bench warrant after pulling the Alfa Romeo over he was driving on Main Street because of the car’s expired registration. During the traffic stop, EGPD officers told the man they knew about the warrant regarding his failure to appear in court. According to police, he then said, “I know I’m just a procrastinator.” Police allowed the man’s wife to drive the car home with the man’s three children inside. They told her to update the registration. Police later found out that the man had missed multiple court dates. In addition to the arrest, police cited the man with driving with a suspended license which is his third offense of the kind.

9:28 p.m. – A caller reported hearing fireworks near Division Road.

Monday, July 3

1:25 a.m. – Police checked on a car with both passenger doors open on Main Street, but no one in the driver’s seat. They found someone sleeping in the car who said they would call an Uber in the morning.