Report of Gunshot on Shady Hill

Police chief says no danger to the public

Police and fire were called to an address on Shady Hill Drive Friday early evening on a report of a gun being fired in the Shady Hill Drive area They found a woman in the woods with a gunshot wound. CPR was attempted but the woman did not recover. Police Chief Stephen Brown said there was no threat to the public.

Brown said the state medical examiner and police detectives were investigating the incident.

Photo credit: Sam Ross/theradioscout.com