EG Calendar: Walk In Memory of Mr. Bob; Planning & School Meetings

Above: For the second time in just a few weeks, Water Street was underwater Saturday morning (1/13/24). Photo by Ron Tibbetts.

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, January 15

A Walk to Remember – The East Greenwich community is invited to come together Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate the life and memories of Bob Houghtaling, with “A Walk to Remember.” Bob served the Town of East Greenwich as its Director Substance Abuse Prevention & Mental Health Services for 40 years prior to his recent unexpected passing. This heartwarming event will meet at the Swift Community Center Parking Lot, starting at 9:30 a.m. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday, January 16

Cove Commission meeting – The panel meets in the first floor conference room at Town Hall at 5 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Wednesday, January 17

Planning Board meeting – The panel will be reviewing a comprehensive permit preliminary plan application for “The Court at Rope Walk Hill,” a 3-building, 16-unit housing development proposed for Queen Street east of the train tracks, across from the EG Veteran Fireman’s Hall. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the TRC report about the development here: TRC Report, Jan. 2024. Find the agenda and Zoom link here: Jan. 17, 2024, Planning Board agenda.

EGHS PTG mtg. w/director of facilities – EGSD Director of Facilities Bob Wilmarth will be at the EGHS PTG meeting to discuss ongoing repairs at the high school. The meeting startsat 6:30 with general business. Wilmarth is due to join the meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. The meeting is held in the library at EGHS.

Thursday, January 18

School Building Committee meeting – The subcommittee will meet at 8 a.m. at Swift Community Center. Check back here for the agenda.

EG Town Democratic Committee get-together – The EG TDC is holding a Mid-Winter “Friend-Raiser” at LineSider Brewing Co., 1485 South County Trail, from 6 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.

Sunday, January 21

Abandoned mills topic for EGHPS meeting – The East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society welcomes David Lawler, founder of “Run of the Mill,” who will share his discoveries and his passion for the history and architecture of Rhode Island’s abandoned mills at their monthly meeting. “Run of the Mill” is a documentary film group that photographs up close, these haunted spaces that once produced our state’s wealth. The program is at the East Greenwich Police Station Community Room, 176 First Ave. It begins at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, January 22

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC welcomes guest speakers Jennifer and Sean O’Leary, of Greenwich Bay Brokers, who will discuss the future of East Greenwich real estate by examining the trends, forecasting the market movements, and revealing rising neighborhoods in 2024. The EGRTC will also be highlighting its focus on the upcoming election and efforts to bring balance to the community and the state.

Tuesday, January 23

Joint Town Council – School Committee meeting – The panels will meet at Swift Community Center. More information to come.

Business After Hours – The EG Chamber’s monthly Business After Hours will be at Healthtrax, 1000 Division St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free to members and nonmembers alike. Register by emailing [email protected] or 401-885-0020.

NK Community Chorus Rehearsals Resume – Rehearsals for the Winter season of the North Kingstown ADULT CHORUS will begin on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, with registration at 6:30 p.m. and rehearsal at 7 p.m. YOUTH CHORUS begins rehearsal on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. The ADULT CHORUS welcomes everyone from high school students to senior citizens. No prior experience or audition is needed. The chorus meets weekly on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Rehearsals for the Spring 2024 season will be held at Quidnessett Elementary School, 166 Mark Dr., N.K. Auditions and North Kingstown residency are not required. The Youth Chorus rehearses weekly on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the same location. Online registration is available for both choruses at www.nkchorus.org. For more information, call 401-573-7564 or email at [email protected].