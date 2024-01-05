Town ‘Walk to Remember’ Will Honor Bob Houghtaling

The walk will take place on MLK Jr. Day, Jan. 15

The East Greenwich community is invited to come together on Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – to celebrate the life and memories of a Bob Houghtaling, with “A Walk to Remember.” Bob served the Town of East Greenwich as its Director Substance Abuse Prevention & Mental Health Services for 40 years prior to his recent unexpected passing. This heartwarming event will meet at the Swift Community Center Parking Lot, starting at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine.

Over the past 40 years, Bob Houghtaling has been an integral part of our community, routinely offering walks about town with residents. Traditionally these walks provided an opportunity for its participants to engage in an activity that was healthy for their body’s and minds by taking in the fresh air while getting their bodies moving. “A Walk to Remember” is an opportunity for friends, neighbors, and community members to join together for a stroll about town in, reminiscing about the cherished moments shared with Bob during his time serving our residents. The event promises a mix of nostalgia and camaraderie, allowing participants to share fond memories, stories, and laughter as they traverse the familiar paths that Bob held dear. Whether you knew Bob for years or have recently become a part of the community, this walk is a chance to connect with old friends and make new ones while celebrating the life of a remarkable individual.

The walk will conclude at the Swift Community Center, where attendees are invited inside to enjoy a hot beverage, some light bites, and a sharing of personal memories. This gathering aims to foster a sense of community and support during this time of reflection and healing. We look forward to sharing this special day with you.

Event Details: “A Walk to Remember”

Date: Monday, January 15, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Swift Community Center Parking Lot

For more information, please contact: Andrew Wade, director of Community Services and Parks, at 401-886-8350 or [email protected].