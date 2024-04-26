2024 Main Street Stroll Schedule

Above: The strolls have something for every age.

It’s that time of year again, when we start plotting out our spring and summer schedules. To help make it easy, we have this year’s Main Street Stroll schedule (the third Thursday of the month, from 5 to 8 p.m.). They are sponsored by the EG Chamber of Commerce, with lots of additional sponsors and, as always, the support of the Town of East Greenwich):

Thursday, May 23

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block – The kickoff stroll features lots of artists featuring their works and, in some cases, creating on the spot. The annual chalk art event also happens on this night, offering creators young, old and in between a chance to exercise their creativity.

Thursday, June 20

Dogs on Main Stroll – That’s right, this is when Main Street goes to the dogs. Big dogs, little dogs. Brown dogs, black dogs. Funny dogs, serious dogs. Short dogs, tall dogs. But, not to our recollection, have there been any blue dogs or red dogs. Not to say it couldn’t happen! Dogs and their owners are invited to gather in the parking lot at 500 Main Street (home of Back to Basics, Hill & Harbour Vet, and Shimmer Salon) between 5 and 6 p.m., with the stroll starting at 6. But don’t worry – you don’t have to have a dog to enjoy this evening! Shops and restaurants will be happy to see you with or without a 4-legged friend.

Thursday, July 18

Music on Main Stroll – Wear your dancing shoes to this stroll! There will be musical acts up and down the street to keep your foot tapping and your soul happy.

Thursday, August 15

Taste of East Greenwich – You bring your appetite this this stroll, with many restaurants around town offering tastes from their menus. It always fun and tasty.