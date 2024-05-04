ICC’s 9th Annual Seeds of Hope Event 

Submitted content

The Interfaith Counseling Center (ICC) is hosting its 9th annual Seeds of Hope event on Thursday, May 23, at the Safehouse Eatery in East Greenwich from 6 to 9 p.m. A fundraiser and a celebration, this annual event serves as an opportunity for friends and supporters of the ICC to gather to celebrate their shared mission of providing counseling, support and community to those in need of accessible counseling services.

Seeds of Hope will be hosted by master of ceremonies Ken Bell and will include a tribute to

outgoing ICC Executive Director Christine King of East Greenwich, who served from 2012 to 2023. During King’s 10 years of leadership, ICC provided thousands of Rhode Islanders with spiritually sensitive clinical counseling, pastoral care, and case management services. She also established dynamic, community-based programs like Can We Talk? to benefit clients of all spiritual and faith traditions.

In addition to honoring King, the event will feature the presentation of the Second Annual Chris Emerson Award. The award, named for a former North Kingstown police detective and devoted husband and father who was an active and dedicated board member of ICC, recognizes an ICC community member who has gone above and beyond in touching the lives of those around him or her.

For more information on the ICC please visit https://interfaithri.org/

For tickets to Seeds of Hope, please visit: https://givebutter.com/SOH2024

Since 1973, ICC has been a trusted source of clinical counseling and case management services for Rhode Islanders regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. Our non-profit agency works with individuals, couples, and families to strengthen relationships, foster personal growth, promote recovery, and build community. With an outreach offices in East Greenwich at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, South Providence at the Open Table of Christ Church, and in Wakefield at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, the ICC is committee to providing care for those in need.