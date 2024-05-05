EG Calendar: Town Council, Art Club, Plant Sale

Above: The Working Days, a painting by Tammy Blais, who will be presenting at the EG Art Club meeting Tuesday (see below for more info).

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, May 6

Technical Review Committee meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 3 p.m. On the agenda are the Seasons Market, New England Tech and a 2-unit subdivision at 74 Division Street. Find the agenda to this in-person-only meeting HERE.

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. and the 2025 budget is the only item on the agenda. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, May 7

Special Education Advisory Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School (second floor) and newcomers are welcome. At 6:30. Find the agenda HERE.

EG Art Club meeting – Tammy Blais, a Connecticut based artist, will give a demonstration titled, “Palette Knife Painting.” She will create a unique, happy, and whimsical oil painting, while sharing her process. Blais is a member of Wickford Art Association, Artist Cooperative Gallery in Westerly, and Essex Art Association. She is also a professional photographer. More examples of her work can be viewed at www.Tammyblaisart.com. The gathering takes place at the United East Greenwich Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information about the meeting, contact the art club at: [email protected] or, at the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, May 8

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field – Join us for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade for children age newborn to 2 years old at 10:30 a.m. On the Rector Street side. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts.

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Thursday, May 9

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field – Join us for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade for children age 3 to 5 years old at 10:30 a.m. On the Rector Street side. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts.

Saturday, May 11

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Plant Sale – The club is hosting its 48th annual May Plant Sale right before Mother’s Day, in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (inside if it rains) in historic East Greenwich, from 9 a.m. to noon. Young trees, shrubs, native plants, perennials, annuals, ground covers, herbs, vegetables, pollinators, and houseplants will be available for purchase as well as floral arrangements and gifts. Garden club members will be on hand to answer any gardening questions, and to aid customers in finding the perfect plants for their garden, or as a gift. Further questions, contact: Marcia Pierce at [email protected].

Ocean State Orchid Society Sale – The 2024 Ocean State Orchid Society Sale takes place at the Rocky Hill Grange, 1340 South County Trail, EG, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entrance is in the rear of the building. The Ocean State Orchid Society will be selling a variety of orchids that are not typically found at big box stores and house plant nurseries! Come to our sale for the chance to purchase orchids at a reasonable price. In addition to having a unique opportunity to purchase rare orchids, come speak to an OSOS member to get care instructions to help ensure your growing success! The society will also put on a display of member’s blooming plants for viewing. Complimentary refreshments available. Public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Academy Science Center presents ‘Wild Weather’ – Meteorologist Kate Danna-Crouch will guide attendees in a “make and take” tornado experiment. 11 a.m. at 60 Church St. For more information, go to academysciencecenter.com or email [email protected].

Sunday, May 12

Happy Mother’s Day!

Monday, May 13

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, May 14

The Golden Age of Piracy: The History of Rhode Island Pirates and Pirate Hunters – The EG Free Library presents Luca Rebussini, a 6th grade social studies teacher at Jenks Middle School in Pawtucket, who began his pirate history speeches roughly two years ago out of a combination of a love of Rhode Island history, passion for teaching, and the fun of learning about the remarkable stories of pirates. Rebussini will talk about why people became pirates, how pirate ships were run, weapons and tactics used, politics of the pirates, the government, the colonies, as well as how piracy ended. Welcome aboard as we discuss this hidden part of Rhode Island’s history! The program is free and open to all but registration is required – do that HERE. At 6:30 p.m. in the EG Free Library Community Room, Peirce Street.

Party with a Purpose – You are invited to IMPACT Melanoma’s 13th annual melanoma event, “Party with a Purpose” (formerly “Martinis for Melanoma”) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Circe Restaurant & Bar in East Greenwich. It’s an evening of socializing, snacking, and sipping all to raise funds for IMPACT Melanoma’s life-saving education and prevention programs. There will be delicious food, a silent auction, live music, and drinks for purchase. With the funds generated from this event, IMPACT Melanoma is able to continue supporting our mission of melanoma prevention and early detection through their signature programs. Your support allows us to bring free education to classrooms across the country, train beauty industry professionals to be able to spot suspicious lesions on clients’ skin, and to provide free sunscreen dispensers to parks, beaches, and communities across the United states. Learn more about their work HERE. $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Wednesday, May 15

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field – Join us for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade for children age newborn to 2 years old at 10:30 a.m. On the Rector Street side. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts.

Thursday, May 16

Outdoor Storytime @ Academy Field – Join us for stories, songs, and movement! Miss Melissa will usually be set up in the back of the field on top of the hill in the shade for children age 3 to 5 years old at 10:30 a.m. On the Rector Street side. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy! No registration required. Weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather cancellation information will be announced in our event calendar and on our facebook page at least an hour before the event starts.

Hill & Harbour Vet. Center Open House – Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center is holding an open house to show off their recently renovated facility. Meet our veterinarians and team, tour the facility and enjoy some light refreshments. EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Protection League will be on site for a special adoption event and there will be opportunities to win raffle prizes. From 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center at [email protected].

Saturday, May 18

EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Assoc. Yard Sale – From 7 a.m. to noon. Get more information, including if you want to set up your own sale on Academy Field, at the HHNA website HERE.