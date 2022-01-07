Las Vegas Raiders to Honor Fan Olivia Passaretti

Family members posted on Tik Tok about Olivia Passaretti and her love of the Las Vegas Raiders football team and the team heard – they will be honoring Olivia at their game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers (game time 8:20 p.m.)

Passaretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, died Saturday, Jan. 1, after the car she was driving on Route 95 in Warwick was hit by another car and forced off the road. The driver of the other car has been arrested and is being held without bail at the ACI because he violated his probation.

Here’s the original Tik Tok:

@olivia_passaretti To all of Olivia’s amazing followers, we have to break the worst news in the world to you. Please tag @Las Vegas Raiders #JusticeForOlivia ♬ original sound – Olivia____Olivia

And here’s the family’s response after learning the Raiders would honor Olivia: