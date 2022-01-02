Driver Arrested After Fleeing Accident Killing EG Teen

Police have arrested Aramis Segura, 30, of Charlestown, in the death of Olivia Passaretti early Jan. 1 in an accident on Route 95 in Warwick. According to police, Segura was driving the Mercedes that veered into Passaretti’s lane, sending her car off the road and into a tree. He then fled on foot. Police arrested him at his home.

Segura was arraigned at State Police headquarters before a justice of the peace, charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death; driving to endanger resulting in death; obstructing justice; and driving with a suspended license. Bail was set at $10,000 surety but because he had violated probation on a previous charge (breaking and entering), Segura is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

Passaretti, 17, was a junior at East Greenwich High School. School officials are offering support for students and staff starting today.