EG Calendar: Passover, Zoning Mtg. & Lunch on the Hill

Above: The crazy beauty of saucer magnolia blossoms in April. If you like to take pictures of things in town, we are often looking for seasonal shots for the calendar. Send your photos to [email protected].

If you have an 02818 event you want to share and is open to all, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, April 22

Passover begins – The Jewish celebration of Passover begins at sunset tonight and lasts through sunset of April 30.

Tuesday, April 23

Zoning Board meeting – There is a single residential application on the panel’s agenda. They meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, April 24

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Looking Ahead

Monday, April 29

Town Council meeting – The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

EG Town Republican Committee meeting – The guest speaker for EGRTC will be journalist and editor Justin Katz who will discuss the media landscape. Dinner and bar service will be available. For more information, please email [email protected]. At Safehouse Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, May 4

54th Annual May Breakfast – It’s time for the First Baptist Church of EG’s annual May Breakfast! The menu includes scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, home fries, Johnny cakes, muffins, pie, coffee, tea and OJ. May baskets available for purchase. From 6:30 to 10 a.m. Takeout is available. Tickets $12, $8 for children 8 and younger – available at the door or reserve by calling 401-884-2322. For more information, click on firstbaptisteg.org.

Sunday, May 5

HHNA Plant Swap – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding its annual plant swap and everyone is invited, regardless of address. Bring plants from your yard that you are looking to “re-yard” (labeled with name and color if possible) and be ready to bring home a some new plant friends. FYI, you don’t have to have plants to swap! From 9 to 11 on Academy Field by Rector Street.

EG Athletic Hall of Fame – The East Greenwich Athletic Hall of Fame’s newest class will be inducted into their ranks at the Quonset ‘O’ Club (200 Lt. Brown Road in North Kingstown).

This year’s inductees include Phil Martin 1981, Mark Mahoney 1983, Tad Granai 1995, Matt Bowen 2006, Tori Ahrens 2007, John Anderson Special Recognition Award; Mark Henry Golden Avenger Award, Peter Dion Outstanding Coach. 2 p.m.; tickets are $40 and include dinner. To purchase tickets, contact Jeff Santos ([email protected] or 401-884-3513). Seating is limited. Read more about the 2024 honores HERE.

Saturday, May 11

Cindy-Wood Garden Club’s Plant Sale – The annual plant sale takes place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, May 14

Party with a Purpose – Please join us for IMPACT Melanoma’s 13th annual melanoma event, “Party with a Purpose” (formerly “Martinis for Melanoma”) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Circe Restaurant & Bar in East Greenwich. It’s an evening of socializing, snacking, and sipping all to raise funds for IMPACT Melanoma’s life-saving education and prevention programs. There will be delicious food, a silent auction, live music, and drinks for purchase. With the funds generated from this event, IMPACT Melanoma is able to continue supporting our mission of melanoma prevention and early detection through their signature programs. Your support allows us to bring free education to classrooms across the country, train beauty industry professionals to be able to spot suspicious lesions on clients’ skin, and to provide free sunscreen dispensers to parks, beaches, and communities across the United states. Learn more about their work HERE. $45 in advance; $50 at the door.

Thursday, May 16

Hill & Harbour Vet. Center Open House – Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center is holding an open house to show off their recently renovated facility. Meet our veterinarians and team, tour the facility and enjoy some light refreshments. EGAPL Heart of RI Animal Protection League will be on site for a special adoption event and there will be opportunities to win raffle prizes. From 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Hill & Harbour Veterinary Center at [email protected].

Saturday, May 18

EG Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Assoc. Yard Sale – From 7 a.m. to noon. Get more information, including if you want to set up your own sale on Academy Field, at the HHNA website HERE.

Thursday, May 23

Arts on Main / Chalk the Block Stroll – The first stroll of the season offers arts on display as well as an opportunity for you to create your own!

Saturday, June 1

High Tea – The East Greenwich Lutheran Church is holding a high tea fundraiser at 2 p.m. $30. Learn more at their website HERE.