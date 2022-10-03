Police Log: Tennis Trouble; Speeding Complaint

Monday, Sept. 19

8:06 a.m. – An EG resident told police someone was in their yard overnight; it turned out to be a neighbor looking for their cat.

8:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police about an unauthorized $518.95 charge to his credit card using Square. The credit card company said the charge was authorized based on a phone conversation with the charging company. EGPD contacted the company and the representative said they did not use Square and did not have a record of work at the EG man’s home.

5:35 p.m. – An EG woman told police her husband, who is elderly, had been outside raking, then disappeared. Police found him a few blocks away and took him home.

7:22 p.m. – The owner of Main Street Convenience Store told police a person dressed on in black had taken a box of vape pens. The surveillance video did not provide clues regarding the person’s identity. The owner said he did not want to pursue the issue further at this time.

8:44 p.m. – A King Street resident told police there was a Jeep completely blocking her driveway. After police confirmed that was true, they had the Jeep towed after they were unable to contact the owner

Tuesday, Sept. 20

4:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Smithfield man, 26, for driving with a suspended license after he was pulled over on Main Street because his car did not have a front license plate. Routine checks showed the license violation. Police gave him a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning about the missing license plate. The car was left parked on the street and he was allowed to walk to his job nearby.

8:09 p.m. – An End Zone customer told police someone threw a lit cigarette in his car and caused damage to the passenger seat. Because the car was his father’s, however, police said the father would need to file the complaint. The man did not have a valid driver’s license so a family member arrived to give him a ride home.

11:06 p.m. – The manager of McDonald’s on Division Street told police there was a man staggering around nearby. Police spoke with him and he appeared to be ok and headed to Providence. The man then was found in the vestibule at the Chase Bank next door to McDonald’s and was dispersed.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

3:20 a.m. – An employee from Ocean State Veterinary Hospital told police there was a man making threatening comments. When asked to leave, the employee said he told them, “I kill people for a living.” Police realized it was possibly the same man from the night before at McDonald’s and Chase Bank but he was gone by the time police arrived.

5:05 p.m. – A caller told police about a driver on Chestnut Drive who frequently speeds and runs stop signs. The caller gave police the driver’s license plate number. Police found the driver at Felicia’s and told them about the speeding complaints.

Thursday, Sept. 22

8:37 a.m. – An EG resident told police a suspicious man was sitting in a car in front of their property for a while. Police spoke with the man, who was with a pool cleaning company.

9:53 a.m. – An EG man told police some women harassed him after he got to the Frenchtown tennis courts and saw a woman holding a tennis lesson with some other women there. He asked to see the teacher’s teaching permit, which she did not have. A few minutes later, the lesson stopped and the women packed up to leave. According to the man, the women yelled at him, using profanities, as they left. He’d already reported the incident to the town’s Community Services department but decided to report it to police as well because the incident made him feel unsafe.

5:39 p.m. – A Post Road Cumberland Farms employee told police she was being harassed by a man who came into the store a week earlier and had been keeping tabs on her, got her phone number off an employee sheet at the store, then started contacting her via Facebook messenger after she blocked him on her phone. The woman was upset and crying when police spoke with her. The man at first denied making contact with the employee but then accepted a no trespass order for the store. Police told him to stay away from the woman.

Friday, Sept. 23

9:43 a.m. – A caller told police about a van hitting the curb on Stone Ridge Drive and the driver lying down in the front yard. The car had hit an underground utility box, causing a power outage in the area. EGFD notified RI Energy.

10:01 a.m. – Police were notified of a possible motor vehicle accident on Sanctuary Drive and found a damaged car there in the process of being towed but with no driver around. Someone had left cash for the tow on the dashboard. The car’s registration was expired; when police spoke with the owner, she said her boyfriend had been driving the car and had told her he’d hit some rocks and a sign somewhere on Route 4. Routine checks showed the boyfriend’s license was expired and there was a failure-to-appear warrant out for his arrest. Police were investigating.

10:28 a.m. – Police assisted in blocking off part of Cindyann Drive and Appletree Court after a tree fell taking power lines with it. Read more HERE.

11:24 p.m. – A caller complained about loud music coming from the County Seat restaurant on Main Street. They turned off the music.