Downed Tree Takes Power Lines With It

Above: A fallen tree on Appletree Court took power lines and utility poles with it. Photo by Stephen Susi

The incident happened on Appletree Court off Cindyann

The northern end of Cindyann Drive was a center of more unwanted attention Friday when a tree fell on Appletree Court, pulling down utility poles with it, causing a power outage to the immediate area and a blocked street. (There was a house fire on the street Sunday.) The tree fell some time after 10 a.m., probably pulled over by a strong gust of wind. According to DPW’s Fred Gomes, the ground was so saturated from yesterday’s torrential rain that a strong gust might have been all that was needed.

At least two poles carrying multiple service lines and multiple main feed lines came down, according to EGFD’s Capt. Tom Bailey. “Cindyann from Appletree Court north was completely isolated with no way in or out.”

The street was opened up late afternoon. Power was restored by 7 p.m. Friday.