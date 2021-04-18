Police Log: Stolen boat, Stolen Bicycle, Submerged Car

Monday, April 5

8:51 a.m. – Police arrested a 38-year-old East Greenwich woman for driving with a suspended license, cancelled registration and expired inspection after an officer saw the woman driving with an expired inspection sticker and a cancelled registration decal on Division Street. The woman was issued a District Court for the suspended license charge and a R.I. Traffic Tribunal summons for the cancelled registration and expired inspection. Belleville Towing towed the woman’s car and police took the license plates.

4:02 p.m. – A West Warwick man told police someone stole his boat just hours after he’d purchased it. The man said he bought an 8-foot gray dinghy and a 2-cylinder antique engine from a private seller, and he left the boat by the East Greenwich boat ramp to buy a “turn-tite” plug for the boat to prevent sinking, but when he came back to the docks a few hours later, the boat was gone. The man said he did not tie the boat to the docks but the boat would not float away if the tide was high enough. There were no cameras in the area, so police alerted the harbormaster. The victim said he would not press charges if he got his boat back.

4:27 p.m. – An East Greenwich resident reported to police that someone stole his daughter’s bicycle. He said his daughters rode their bikes to the bus stop every morning and left their bikes there, but around 3:45 p.m. a neighbor witnessed a man take one of the bikes and put it in his truck. The neighbor described the suspect and the suspect’s truck to police, who were able to identify the thief. An officer located the bike and the suspect and returned it to the resident. The resident said he would not press charges at this time.

4:43 p.m. – Someone on Nichols Lane complained about loud electric guitar music in the area. Police determined the noise came from a residence where two teenagers were practicing for their band. The officer spoke with the teens’ mother, who said she would tell them to quiet down.

Tuesday, April 6

7:25 p.m. – Police arrested a 45-year-old Coventry resident for driving with a suspended license after she was involved in a minor car accident on South County Trail. While investigating the accident the officer learned of the suspended license. Police gave her a court summons regarding her violation.

Wednesday, April 7

5:33 p.m. – While on a fixed traffic post an officer saw a car driving at 42 mph in a 25 mph zone. The officer stopped the car on Shippeetown Road near Division Street and could smell marijuana as he approached the car. The driver said he knew he was speeding and that he was unfamiliar with the speed limit in the area. The officer asked the driver if he had smoked marijuana, which the driver denied, although he did acknowledge that he does smoke on occasion. The officer searched the car but did not find anything, so he let the driver go with a warning for speeding.

6:18 p.m. – Police arrested a 23-year-old North Kingstown man for reckless driving and evading police officers after an officer saw him driving 52 mph in a 25 mph zone on Crompton Road. Police tried to catch up to the man’s truck, but the suspect passed other cars to get away, crossing the double yellow line multiple times, driving past stop signs without slowing down and generally maintaining a high rate of speed while traveling south on Brayton Meadows.

The officer set up a roadblock on Brayton Meadows at Middle Road with the assistance of two other officers. The other two officers maintained the blockade while the first officer searched the area for the truck. He found the truck parked and empty, but noticed the suspect crouching in the woods 50 feet away from the truck. Drawing their weapons, the officers told the suspect to put his hands in the air, and he complied. Police handcuffed the suspect, who said he tried to drive away from the police because his truck was uninsured and he did not want it to get towed. At the station, police gave the man a District Court summons, after which he was released.

8:54 p.m. – Police responded when roommates on South Road got into a verbal argument. Peace was restored when one of the roommates left for the night.

10:59 p.m. – A Pequot Trail resident told police she was concerned her attic entrance was open. She lives alone and was sure it had been closed. Police inspected the house and found nothing in the attic.

Thursday, April 8

2:52 p.m. – A man told police his 16-year-old son ran away the night before and he found him near Cragan Field and Reilly Avenue. He asked for police assistance, and the son ended up willingly returning to his father.

3:38 p.m. – A 34-year-old North Kingstown woman was arrested for three outstanding bench warrants after she was found by police with a shopping cart ducking behind the donation bins at the Crestar parking lot at Greene and Liberty streets. The woman told police she was just leaving CVS and headed home soon. Although the officer noted that the donation bins appeared to be untampered, dispatch notified him that the suspect had three active bench warrants from the Third District Court. The officer took the woman into custody without incident. When informed about the warrants, she said she believed they came to be because she missed several court dates in February and March. The suspect was unable to pay enough for the surety bail so police took her to the Women’s Intake Center.

3:53 p.m. – A caller near Heritage Drive on Division Street told police a youth who lived in the area was darting out into the roadway. The resident was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

9:24 p.m. – The fire department asked for assistance regarding a heavily intoxicated woman on Wine Street. The woman refused transport and instead took a cab to a local motel.

Friday, April 9

1:04 a.m. – An officer stopped a car on Main Street at Third Street because it was swerving in the lane, so he suspected the driver was intoxicated. He spoke with the driver, who was not intoxicated but admitted to texting while driving. The officer warned her about texting and driving.

7:34 p.m. – Police received the report of an intoxicated man walking on the train tracks near Vine Street. They informed Amtrak Dispatch Boston, who halted trains. Police checked the tracks and did not find anyone, so the trains were allowed to start again. Drivers were told to utilize horns on that area of the track.

8:29 p.m. – A caller near Eldredge Elementary School complained about children in the school yard who were very loud, but police determined the children were celebrating a birthday party, supervised by parents and not particularly loud.

Saturday, April 10

7:48 a.m. – Police responded to the report of a vehicle that fell into the water near the lower boat ramp. The vehicle’s driver told police she parked at the lower boat ramp, went for a walk, and came back to her car to leave. She began backing up her car while putting in her GPS coordinates for her next destination, but once she learned the destination was 20 minutes away she decided to go use the port-a-john nearby. She left the car, thinking she put it in park, but she accidentally put it in drive, so the car rolled into the water.

The car was submerged about 12 feet underwater when police arrived. Ronnie’s Towing and the fire department pulled the car out. No one was in the car when it was underwater and no one was injured. See photos here.

9:19 a.m. – The manager of the Starbucks on 555 Main St. requested a No Trespass order against a Warwick man on April 8. Police identified the man the next day, who the manager said refused to comply with COVID-19 protocols and yelled at staff and customers. Police determined he was already banned from the Starbucks on Pace Boulevard for similar behavior. The day after, the manager signed the order and the man was informed of the order.

Sunday, April 11

3:28 a.m. – A caller on Long Street said two youths left the residence without permission. Police found them near Howland Farm Road and took them home.