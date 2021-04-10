Driver Steps Away & Car Rolls Into Cove

by | Apr 10, 2021

Above: First responders check out the car. Credit: Jeff Stevens

First the good news: no one was in the car when it rolled into Greenwich Cove at the town boat launch Saturday morning. But roll it did, following a law of physics that says an object on a slope will roll. Especially if it’s not in park.

It was around 8 a.m. Saturday when the unidentified driver stopped her car in the lower boat launch parking lot and got out to use the port-a-john situated right across from the boat ramp. EGPD Lt. Bob Siple said the car may have been left in neutral. The slope of the parking lot is not significant, so it is conceivable the car only began its break for the water after the woman was out of sight. By the time she emerged, the car alas had rolled down the boat ramp and into the cove, sinking.

Police and fire responded to the scene but it was Ronnie’s Towing & Recovery that conducted the actual rescue, pulling the white Volvo out of the water. The driver declined to comment.

Bird’s eye view of submerged car. Credit: Jeff Stevens

Credit: Jeff Stevens

 

Water-logged car gets towed away.

 

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS