Police Log: Smashed Mailboxes, Live Music Complaints & A Pony

Monday, Sept. 21

11:21 p.m. – A Providence man called police from inside his car in the CVS parking lot on Main Street to request a ride home or help with turning his engine off. Police told the man to call an Uber or contact a friend or family member.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

1:11 p.m. – When police investigated a call of suspicious activity on Jefferson Drive they found a pool company closing the pool.

3:38 p.m. – A Frenchtown Road resident was nervous when he clicked on a link via text message that created a menacing message with details of his address. He later informed police that the text message was a prank from a friend.

4:27 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 32, after police noticed significant damage to the vehicle he was driving and the rear plate bent up. A check of the driver’s information revealed a warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon in Providence. The driver was arrested and handed over to Providence PD. Read more HERE.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

7:37 a.m. – Police aided members of the FBI in retrieving an item named in a search warrant of a residence in East Greenwich. They went to the house and the owner turned over the property named in the warrant.

10:43 a.m. – An East Greenwich High School-issued Chromebook went missing after the student who was responsible for it left it, in a backpack, behind a bush in the front yard of his friend’s house on Middle Road days before.

1:37 p.m. – A Cedar Avenue resident reported a large object sticking out of Bleachery Pond that was only visible due to the recent drought. Officers on the scene determined it was a full size vehicle with tires and a fender sticking out of the water. Read more HERE.

5:18 p.m. – Police took a report of damage done to an awning at Marylou’s Coffee on South County Trail by a vehicle.

5:38 p.m. – Someone from U-Haul told police one of their rental trucks was stuck on Davisville Road off Route 4. The driver was using the truck to tow an RV, a use not condoned for that kind of truck, the U-Haul person said. Police called for a heavy equipment tow. The driver was picked up by a friend.

9:35 p.m. – A caller told police that a person in a white truck was driving and stopping to look at homes on First Avenue near James H. Eldredge Elementary School. Police determined the driver was playing Pokémon GO.

Thursday, Sept. 24

10:16 a.m. – The foreman for a building renovation taking place at Spring and Main streets agreed to move a dumpster parked halfway in the road that was causing traffic issues.

10:34 a.m. – The owner of a local business was the victim of identity theft when someone took out a PPP loan in the name of his business for $28,700. The victim learned of the loan when the SBA requested repayment. The loan was taken out in his business’s name but not with business owners’ Social Security numbers. EGPD created a report of the incident that will be provided to the SBA.

11:13 a.m. – Police told a man who has been riding his bicycle during school hours on the access road around Cole Middle School on numerous occasions in recent months and had been seen urinating by the woods earlier in the month not to ride his bike near the school Monday through Friday at the request of school staff. The man said he would comply with the command by EGPD.

Friday, Sept. 25

1:44 a.m. – An individual sleeping in his car in the East Greenwich High School parking lot was instructed to go home.

8:51 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police someone he thought someone intentionally smashed his trash can to pieces.

2:08 p.m. – Police arrested an EG resident, 38, who had been known to operate a vehicle with a suspended licence after he was pulled over on Main Street. Police then issued the driver violations for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with no proof of insurance and a summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended licence.

3:32 p.m. – A First Avenue resident told police that a political sign on his private property had been disassembled by town workers. When EGPD contacted the building inspector they were told the sign violated the town ordinance in height and square footage as well as being located in the public right of way. Read more HERE.

6:35 p.m. – Multiple people complained about youths being bullied by older youths over their bikes on Third Avenue near Our Lady of Mercy church.

11:19 p.m. – A Middle Road resident told police his mailbox had been smashed by individuals in a maroon car. Other residents also reported damaged mailboxes.

Saturday, Sept. 26

1:16 a.m. – The driver of a vehicle on Main Street was instructed to move along because he was being too loud.

10:47 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police someone had damaged a section of their white picket fence and one political sign in the front yard of the house had gone missing, while another political sign had been thrown into a bush.

11:26 a.m. – A Great Road resident told police someone had damaged his mailbox and he had heard some noise around 11 p.m. Friday night.

11:30 a.m. – An Allen Drive resident told police his Capital One Visa card was used to make a $180 purchase from a company identified as “Hibbett Sports.” He said he did not buy anything from the store.

8:39 p.m. – Police told the manager of Waysider Grille on Post Road to lower the volume of their outdoor live music after receiving a complaint.

9:05 p.m. – Police told management at Hill and Harbor Cigar Lounge on Main Street to shut down the live music since they did not have a permit.

9:42 p.m. – A caller told police about a large party taking place on Middle Road. Police found it was a wedding reception; they had a permit, had met COVID-19 compliance rules, and there were fewer than 50 people in attendance. They said they would shut down the music for the night.

Sunday, Sept. 27

12:12 a.m. – A driver who allegedly left the scene of a car accident on Water Street agreed to return after police reached the driver by phone.

2:10 p.m. – Investigating a pulled fire alarm box at Division and Duke streets, police talked with a neighbor with a Nest camera at her home. She shared the footage with police. In it, two youths on BMX bicycles rode up and one of them pulled the alarm then rode off. The camera was too far away to be able to identify the individuals.

8:02 p.m. – Following a noise complaint police determined that Steve Filippou’s Twisted Pizza on Main Street did have the proper permits for music.

9:42 p.m. – A Ridgefield Drive resident complained about kids ringing doorbells and running away.

Monday, Sept. 28

7:43 a.m. – A Division Road resident said she found a miniature pony in her backyard. Police contacted the owner of the pony, who then went to the residence to retrieve the animal.