Police Log: Rock-Wielding Vandal Smashes Car Windows

Monday, June 15

9:08 a.m. – Police dispersed individuals who were loitering near the concession stand at Eldredge Field.

1:17 p.m. – A First Avenue resident told police a neighbor was lighting fireworks and shooting guns. Police told the resident to call if it happened again.

6:50 p.m. – The assistant store manager of Dave’s Marketplace confronted a shoplifter who was pushing a shopping cart filled with unbagged items, leaving through the entrance-only doors. Store employees stated the shoplifter left in a Toyota Highlander. The stolen produce and assorted seafood totaled an estimated $51.77.

Tuesday, June 16

1:24 a.m. – Two individuals were asked to leave the property of East Greenwich High School by police.

1:21 p.m. – Police responded to a report of a dog owner in a white SUV throwing a dog to the ground on Prospect Street. On investigation, police learned the dog, ailing, had run away and the owner had tried to get the dog back in the car by grabbing the dog’s collar.

Wednesday, June 17

7:31 p.m. – A Shippee Road resident notified police of a suspicious dark van in the area. Officers determined it was an Amazon delivery driver who had the wrong house.

10:09 a.m. – A Hoffman Avenue resident reported that a 6-foot sauna has been taken from a home she previously owned on Shadowbrook Crossing. During a two-year short-sale process, she was told she could keep the sauna, however it had been removed before she had a chance to take it.

Thursday, June 18

7 a.m. – Police got several calls from residents about smashed car windows. The incidents, each of which involved a rock being thrown through the rear window, took place on Ledge Road, Knollwood Drive, Kenyon Avenue, and Cedar Avenue. A side tail light was smashed on the Cedar Avenue car too and the rock found in the back of the Kenyon Avenue car appeared to have dried blood on it.

9:18 a.m. – A Spring Street resident told police someone through a rock through a window in their garage door. According to the police report, it appeared someone through a rock at the door too, creating an indent.

12:19 p.m. – A representative from the East Greenwich Preservation Society contacted police after receiving an email that expressed concern regarding prisoner figures mounted on the front of their building at 110 King Street. While there was no explicit threat, the representative wanted the correspondence documented. Read more about the statues HERE and HERE.

1:46 p.m. – Police gave a Warwick man, 74, a summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended licence while driving on Overfield Road. The suspect’s vehicle had cut off another vehicle almost causing a crash on Post Road earlier Thursday; police noted the car had several defects as well.

6:13 p.m. – Police were unable to locate a group of juveniles who were reported ringing doorbells and running away on Main Street and First Avenue.

Friday, June 19

3:53 p.m. – A Canterbury Lane resident told police he thought he’d heard gunshots in the area. Police determined that construction taking place at the end of the street which might have been mistaken for a gun being discharged.

8:20 p.m. – A caller told police people were setting off fireworks on Water Street. Police found the people and told them to stop but within minutes a different group began shooting off fireworks. Officers said they would keep an eye out for individuals setting off fireworks.

8:30 p.m. – A Pettine Street resident sold her Google Pixelbook on Ebay for $900 to an individual in Houston, Texas. However, after shipping the laptop she never received the money. In order to obtain a refund, the EG woman needed a police report to provide to Ebay.

Saturday, June 20

1:11 p.m. – Police arrested a Pequot Trail resident, 33, n domestic assault charges after he allegedly attacked his mother. The two got into a verbal argument about his finances and then, according to the report, he struck his mother on both sides of her face.

6:18 p.m. – A Lincoln man told police a protester threw a Gatorade bottle at his car as he drove down Main Street past a demonstration against racial injustice. The man had exchanged words with the protester before the bottle was thrown. He said no damage had been done.

Sunday, June 21

12:02 a.m. – A High Hawk Road resident told police that he and his friend heard a knock at the door and when looking out the back window they saw a flashlight followed by a second knock. Police could not find anyone on the property.

12:59 a.m. – A Mayflower Drive resident told police he heard a woman screaming while he and his daughter were camping in their backyard. Police knocked on some doors and searched the area but did not find anyone.

9:38 p.m. – A woman asked the manager of Blu on the Water to call the police, possibly because of an argument with a man there. The man said he would take an Uber home, but the car service was running short staffed so EGPD dispatch called a taxi for the man.

10:21 p.m. – Police investigated a report of yelling coming from the boat ramp on Crompton Avenue. Officer discovered a boat had fallen off its trailer and the boaters were waiting for their friend to arrive with another strap.

