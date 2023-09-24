Police Log: ‘Lap’ Dog in Cove; Kids in EG Commons

Monday, September 11

8:59 a.m. – EGPD and EGFD participated in a 9/11 memorial event at Cole, Hanaford, and Meadowbrook.

9:10 a.m. – A caller told police that a van had been in the same spot on Spring Street since Friday. Police determined the van was empty and parked legally.

4:54 p.m. – A concerned citizen told police that she almost hit a skateboarding teen in the Starbucks parking lot on Main Street.

6:56 p.m. – While officers processed the Providence man who they caught allegedly driving drunk from a baby shower in EG on Sept. 2, a dispatcher notified them that the man “had an active hold without bail bench warrant” for failing to appear for an arraignment. EGPD officers transported the man to the ACI, which would not accept his belt, so they took it back to the station and put it in “temporary storage for safekeeping.”

Tuesday, September 12

11:19 a.m. – A caller told police someone was shouting obscenities near the sewer plant and Tufts playground. It was a man listening to music and singing.

7:45 p.m. – The owner of Main Street Convenience Store told police they wanted to press charges against a man who held up the store in September 2022. According to a witness, a man entered the store and said, “Don’t move,” using his right hand under his jacket to make it appear like he had a weapon. He stole electronic cigarettes from the front counter valued at $900. The owner provided EGPD officers with video footage of the alleged crime, and a witness provided a written statement.

Wednesday, September 13

12:46 p.m. – Police pulled over a driver on Main and Friendship streets because of the car’s tinted windows, and detectives were looking for the vehicle’s owner in connection with a theft that occurred at La Masseria, according to a police report. The driver did not have identification on him; using routine checks police learned his license was suspended. Police ticketed the driver for driving with a suspended license, not having an ID on his person while driving, and operating with “unlawful sunscreen material.” Part of this report had been redacted.

Thursday, September 14

12:45 a.m. – Police ticketed a North Kingstown resident for driving on Route 4 with a suspended license and a car with only one working tail light. In addition to the tickets, police had the car towed.

11:49 p.m. – EGPD officers stopped a car doing 50 mph on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive. When asked where she was coming from, the Warwick woman, 56, told officers, “East Greenwich Marina.” The officer noted in his report that the woman’s eyes were bloodshot, and she smelled like alcohol. Later, she told the officer she’d had “two beers” that evening. After she failed roadside sobriety tests, the officer arrested her on DUI charges. She refused to take a breathalyzer at the station, which was an added charge. In addition to the two charges, the police ticketed her for speeding and had her car towed.

Friday, September 15

9:35 a.m. – A caller told police a boat was blocking the road on Lillibridge Drive. Police spoke with the owner, who said he would move the boat and trailer.

10:30 a.m. – EGPD officers caught a rabbit in a Middle Road backyard after a homeowner told the police that their dog was chasing the bunny. Police believe the rabbit to be a pet because after they caught it, “it was eating carrots and allowed itself to be pet.” They said it also had stained feet from being in a litter pan or kept in a hutch. Police could not find the owner and turned it over to North Kingstown Animal Shelter, who posted about the bunny on social media.

11:50 a.m. – Police issued a no-trespass order against an EG woman from entering Dave’s Marketplace after the manager accused her of shoplifting baked goods on multiple occasions. The woman was in the store at the time, and police alerted her to the order right then. The woman said she understood the order.

2:22 p.m. – A DEM officer requested EGPD assistance when he spotted a dog jumping off the boat ramp at Goddard Memorial State Park and swimming to the EG boat launch. The EGPD officer tried to corral the dog once it was out of the water on the EG side, but it jumped back in and swam toward Goddard again. The EGPD officer called EGFD for “water assistance” before driving to the boat ramp at Goddard. Once there, the dog was reunited with its owner, who was in a dinghy. The dog’s owner explained he lived with the dog on a boat in Greenwich Cove, and the dog fell or jumped off while he had been gone.

6:01 p.m. – A CVS employee asked police to “remove unruly children on bikes from the front of the store,” according to police logs. EGPD officers told the kids to leave the area.

8:58 p.m. – Police arrested a Richmond man, 39, on charges of DUI, refusing to submit to a chemical test, resisting arrest, vandalism, and disorderly conduct. They initially pulled the car over after receiving a report that it might have been in a hit-and-run, and one officer also observed the car make a left onto Old Forge Road without signaling. When asked where the driver was headed, he said, “north to south,” and stared blankly at the officer. After police noticed the man smelt like alcohol and stumbled out of the car to perform roadside sobriety tests, he told police he “probably [had] too many” alcoholic beverages that night. The man wouldn’t follow the officer’s directions, according to a police report, and then swung his arms to prevent the officer from handcuffing him. The man was then “escorted to the ground” by an officer. The man yelled something like, “Don’t do this,” on the roadside before refusing to walk to the cruiser. They eventually got him into the cruiser, whereupon the man defecated and smashed his head against the window on his way to the EGPD station. During processing, he vomited twice and refused to take a breathalyzer test. In addition to the charges, police ticketed the man for driving with a suspended registration, leaving the scene of an accident, a roadway violation, and a turn signal violation.

Saturday, September 16

7:42 p.m. – A Fieldstone Drive resident told police that his wife received a threatening phone call from a stranger. EGPD officers told the man not to call the number and to contact the police if the caller contacts them again.

Sunday, September 17

1:37 p.m. – Someone called the cops because a woman was dancing in the road on Division Street and First Avenue. Police checked it out and determined the woman was ok.

2:20 p.m. – An EG resident filed a complaint with the police about a neighbor disturbing her mother. The woman said the neighbor had made “unwanted sexual advancements,” knocked on her door late at night, and was loud in the hallways. She told police her mother confronted the man in a “non-threatening manner” to ask him to “stop with the rude and unwanted behavior.” Allegedly, the man responded with obscenities directed at her.

7:34 p.m. – A caller complained about a dog that barks on Partridge Run “constantly,” according to police logs. The homeowner told police they would bring the dog in for the night.

8:32 p.m. – An EGPD officer pulled over a man for driving on Main Street with only one working headlight. The officer discovered the car’s registration had been canceled during routine checks. The driver told police it was his father’s car, and he didn’t know that the registration had been canceled. He also did not have proof of insurance. Police let the man off with a warning for the broken headlight and lack of insurance but ticketed him for driving with an expired registration, and they had the car towed.

11:45 p.m. – EGPD officer pulled over a West Warwick woman, 34, for speeding on Division Street near Sanctuary Drive before arresting her for DUI and refusing to submit to a chemical test. When police noticed the woman’s “mildly bloodshot watery eyes,” they asked if she had drunk alcohol that night. She said, “Yeah, I had a shot.” When asked to get out of her car, the woman at first said, “No, I’m not doing that.” The officer has to ask two more times; once out of the car, the woman failed roadside sobriety tests and complained about needing to urinate. She refused to take a preliminary breathalyzer at the scene and then became “irate and asked for a supervisor” when the officer said he was going to arrest her. At the station, she also refused to take a breathalyzer test.