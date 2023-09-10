Police Log: Baby Bunny Rescue, Late-Night Movie Shoot

Monday, August 28

8:29 a.m. – An EG resident complained about “a dog in his neighborhood,” according to a police report. The man said the dog’s owner used a retractable leash, which “does not offer adequate control of the dog.” He said the dog had not tried to bite him but “had aggressive tendencies.” The dog’s owner admitted to police the retractable leash was “an issue at times.”

12:30 p.m. – The property manager of East Greenwich Square asked EGPD for help moving a black mini-van parked “for weeks” in the lot. The man told police he lived in the vehicle and that it didn’t work. The man had his brother contact AAA, which towed the van from the lot.

3:45 p.m. – An EG resident told police someone stole 300,000 airline miles from his American Airlines account. The man said the miles are worth $8,850. The man didn’t want to fill out a witness statement but asked the EGPD to document the incident so he could send it to American Airlines.

11:53 p.m. – A caller told police that someone was being loud on London Street. Police found URI students shooting a short movie. They told the students to keep the noise down and leave as soon as possible.

Tuesday, August 29

8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a Providence woman, 27, for felony embezzlement because she stole cash 13 times from her former place of employment – Cracker Barrel on Centre of New England Boulevard. The restaurant manager first alerted the theft to EGPD officers Aug. 11. Police said they had video evidence of the robberies that showed the woman using a receipt to hide money she stole from the register. The woman admitted her guilt and said she stole because of “financial issues and her inability to pay her bills.” To hide her thefts, she had reported “false returns.”

2:08 p.m. – An EG resident called the police looking to turn in old ammunition. A dispatcher told the person to bring it to the state fire marshal.

3:04 p.m. – An EG resident filed a no-trespass order against her ex-boyfriend after claiming he took some of her furniture while he was meant to just pick up his keys.

5:33 p.m. – A concerned citizen told police that a woman might be in “distress” in her car in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot, according to a police log. Police found the woman was resting.

Wednesday, August 30

11:54 a.m. – Police told a man asking for money on Main Street near the CVS to leave the area.

2:19 p.m. – Police checked on a man sleeping at Academy Field. It turned out to be a Union and Main employee resting.

Thursday, August 31

7:53 a.m. – A caller alerted police to an injured deer on Division Road.

1:05 p.m. – Police pulled over a Johnston man on First and Kenyon avenues because the inspection sticker on his car was expired and “the vehicle was traveling on bald tires.” The driver told police he had the car inspected in Providence recently, which officers later found out during routine checks wasn’t true. The car had last been inspected in West Warwick in 2020, “two very different locations for someone that resides in Johnston,” an officer states in his report. Additionally, the driver did not have proof of insurance, and the car’s registration had expired along with the driver’s license. Police ticketed the man and had his car towed.

3:19 p.m. – A caller told police that a man was yelling in the street on Middle Road. Police instructed the man, who was on his way to work on Main Street, to stop shouting.

7 p.m. – Police cited a Brockton, Mass., man for driving a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license. Police initially went to the scene due to a reported motorcycle accident; they ticketed the man for the lack of license, an invalid registration plate, and lack of registration. In addition to the fines, police had the man’s motorcycle towed.

Friday, September 1

1:20 p.m. – A man on Main Street flagged an officer down, asking for help finding his car. The officer searched the area but could not find the car, and when he returned, he couldn’t find the guy either.

4:30 a.m. – An EG resident who usually goes out for coffee at this hour noticed broken glass and an open door on the west side of a property on Long Street. When police checked it out, no one was inside, but they noticed water on a shower curtain and the bathroom floor. They found a box of belongings on the front steps and on the sidewalk “you could see broken glass and splashes of blood.” A neighbor told police she believed a person had been living there and had moving out. The police could not find a phone number associated with the property before locking the door and leaving.

8:45 a.m. – EGPD officers assisted the Pawtucket PD in finding one of their officers who was late for work.

3:42 p.m. – A caller asked EGPD for help because her son was “having trouble with a moving crew at his new apartment here in town,” according to the police log. Because there was nothing criminal about the disagreement, police declined to get involved.

Saturday, September 2

12:12 a.m. – Police helped escort someone out of Blu on the Water who had been “asked to leave the bar,” according to the police log.

12:26 a.m. – EGPD officers issued a Coventry man, 20, with a district court summons for trying to use a fake ID to “get into the bar” at the Greenwich Hotel, according to a police report. The owner of the hotel called the cops when she suspected that the man was underage. Police confiscated the fake ID.

12:53 a.m. – Police told a loud group of people in a backyard on Church Street to keep it down.

8:23 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 30, on a DUI charge after he drove his car onto a lawn on Howland Farm Road. The man said he was driving home from a baby shower. Police discovered half a bottle of wine in the car’s cup holder, and when asked if he had been drinking, the man said, “Obviously I’m f***** up.” When asked what he drank, the man replied, “daiquiri.” The driver did not comply with police, and it took two officers to remove the man from his car to handcuff him. Given his highly intoxicated state, according to a police report, the EGFD took the man to a hospital. In addition to the DUI charge, police charged the man with refusing to submit to a chemical test and ticketed him for driving with a suspended registration. They had the man’s car towed.

11:27 p.m. – Someone egged a house on Cedar Avenue. The person who called in the egging said they heard a vehicle speed away toward Middle Road.

Sunday, September 3

7:25 p.m. – A Tall Pine Drive resident told police that a “suspicious woman” was in the woods behind their house, according to police logs. They said that when they called out to the woman, she got closer to their property but did not respond. Police spoke to the woman, who said she was meditating in the woods. The officer told the homeowners to call again if the women approached their house.

8:56 p.m. – A caller complained to police about the erratic driving of the Twisted Pizza delivery drivers. Police contacted the manager, who said he would send a group text to his drivers addressing the problem.

Monday, September 4

2:48 a.m. – A Middle Road resident told police that the smoke from his neighbor’s open fire was coming into his house. Police spoke to the neighbor, extinguished the fire, and told the man a town ordinance prohibited such open fires.

8:33 a.m. – Police pulled over a driver who didn’t stop for a pedestrian crossing the street in a crosswalk directly in front of the EGPD headquarters. The police later discovered that the driver’s license expired and the car’s registration was suspended. EGPD officers ticketed the man for those two violations and for not stopping for the pedestrian. They also had the car towed.

Tuesday, September 5

10 a.m. – A Spring Street resident told police their dog had a baby bunny in its mouth and that they has a nest of baby bunnies in their yard. EGPD officers attempted to put the baby bunnies back in their nest, but “they continued to run in all directions,” according to the report. Due to the “continuous risk” the homeowner’s dogs posed to the baby bunnies, officers brought the bunnies to the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island.

12:17 p.m. – A Coventry woman told police that the license plates on her car went missing while she was parked in the Dave’s Marketplace parking lot overnight. She told police she had checked the security cameras, but the video does not show the area she parked.

10:42 p.m. – Police reminded the Middle Road resident who had an open fire in his yard that he was not allowed to have such fires. The man said he was confused during the last encounter with police.