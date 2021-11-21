Police Log: Fight Over Free Drinks & Case of Missing Parakeet

Police log: Faulty Solar Panel, Instagram Hacker, and a Kayak without a Kayaker

Monday, November 8

10:15 a.m. – While police attempted to serve a no contact order, they noted that it appeared someone was staying in the Duke Street apartment building’s stairwell; police notified the building inspector.

1:56 p.m. – A Marlborough Street resident said a man relieved himself on her house.

2:02 p.m. – A Sylvan Drive resident told police a youth was riding a motorized bike around the neighborhood.

7:15 p.m. – Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar told police a disruptive customer refused to leave.

8:58 p.m. – Police found a dead deer on Middle Road and called DEM.

Tuesday, November 9

11:08 a.m. – Police took a walk-in report of a deer struck by a car on Middle Road.

12:24 p.m. – Police were called to Briggs Drive for a roof fire. The building owner said he believed an issue with one of the roof’s solar panels caused the fire. An electrician who had been working on the solar array earlier that day said he noticed one of the panel’s inverters made a popping sound; he observed smoke and sprayed it with a fire extinguisher. After returning from lunch, the electrician observed more smoke and notified EGFD. Read more HERE.

11:33 p.m. – Police were called to Kai Bar for a report of a verbal argument. One of the men involved said he approached a large group of unknown people and offered to buy them a round of drinks on his corporate card. The man then said that one individual in the group said, “No, I’ll buy everyone drinks,” which led to a disagreement. The man said the individual struck him in the face, causing his glasses to fall and break; he said he swung back in self-defense. The other individual said he was upset because the man offering to buy drinks made racist comments toward nearby bystanders. The individual said he asked the man to stop and, as the man stepped closer, the individual backed up with his arms in a non-aggressive manner. The individual said the man proceeded to strike him in the face. Both individuals declined to press charges at this time; police asked management for video footage.

Wednesday, November 10

10:55 a.m. – A caller said they were concerned about an ex who kept showing up; police said the person was just seeking advice about how to proceed if there were future issues.

2:10 p.m. – A caller said cars parked on the sidewalk of Kenyon Avenue were blocking pedestrians from passing.

3:40 p.m. – An EG man told police his wife was intoxicated; the wife said she wanted her husband out; police requested a rescue for the woman.

9:17 p.m. – A caller said youths at the Eldredge School basketball courts were playing very loud music; police arrived and found the courts empty.

11:08 p.m. – A caller told police very loud music was coming from Tavern on Main; the restaurant was closed and police could not gain entry. They were able to reach a contact for the owner who would come.

Thursday, November 11

4:12 a.m. – A Seasons Corner Market employee told police a vehicle parked by the gas pump had been there for close to an hour and the driver would not leave. Police spoke to the driver who said she was currently homeless. She checked out okay and left the premises.

7:30 a.m. – An EG woman told police it appeared that a vehicle hit a cat near Post Road and Sixth Avenue; police brought the deceased animal to NK Animal Hospital.

9:13 a.m. – Police spoke with two boys on Cavalier Drive, advising them that they could not ride their dirt bikes on the roadway; the officer then left a voicemail with their father.

3:35 p.m. – Police had a vehicle with a cancelled registration towed from Division Street.

7:44 p.m. – A caller told police she had just purchased two parakeets, but one got loose in her car, and she couldn’t find it. She asked for help finding the bird in the car; police were unable to locate it.

8:35 p.m. – NKPD said a man wearing all black was pushing a shopping cart down South County Trail while walking northbound in the southbound lane; he was also partially in the roadway. Police returned the shopping cart to CVS and NKPD spoke with the man.

Friday, November 12

5:06 a.m. – A caller said a resident with Alzheimer’s disease left Atria Harborhill; police found the man on Main Street and his daughter brought him back to the residence.

10:56 a.m. – An EG woman told police someone hacked into her Instagram on Nov. 8, causing her to lose access to the account. She said the hacker messaged her on the app asking her to follow a link to get her information back; police advised her to not respond and to contact Instagram to delete the account.

2 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Avenger Drive; DPW responded.

2:28 p.m. – A Boxwood Drive resident said a tree fell on top of their garage. Police cleared the house and shut the power off until National Grid arrived.

3:10 p.m. – Police notified DOT about storm drains on Post Road at Cedar Avenue that were clogged and causing flooding.

3:19 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Middle Road; EGFD asked for police assistance.

3:35 p.m. – WPD told police about a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident near NEIT. Warwick officers had dealt with the suspect vehicle before and sent officers over to locate the individual.

4:03 p.m. – Police observed a couple of branches resting on telephone pole wires on Marlborough Street and notified National Grid.

6:15 p.m. – A Fernwood Drive resident told police she recently had issues with Amazon drivers, and they left tire tracks on her front lawn. The woman said a driver knocked over a paint can in her driveway and proceeded to drive on her lawn. She said she yelled at them to stop but they left. She filed a complaint with Amazon and wanted the incident documented.

7:58 p.m. – An EG man said an unleashed dog bit his beagle at Scalloptown Park on Nov. 6; he did not have information about the dog or owner and told police his beagle was up to date on its rabies vaccine. Police notified DEM and advised the owner to quarantine his dog for ten days.

8:24 p.m. – Police responded to East Greenwich High School for a report of an alarm going off in Room 221. A group of students were in the room and they returned to the event taking place elsewhere in the building.

8:53 p.m. – Police observed a vehicle in Scalloptown Park and found the driver listening to music; police sent him on his way.

Saturday, November 13

1:19 a.m. – A caller said people on the sidewalk near the Main Street bar Low Key were making noise; police quieted the area.

2:30 a.m. – Police arrested a South Kingston man, 33, for four court warrants after observing him walk down South County Trail. The man told police he was walking to North Kingston and reminded the officer that he arrested him earlier that year for some warrants. Police asked if he had any current warrants and the man said no. A check showed he had four active warrants, so police took him into custody.

8:10 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD after a caller said smoke was coming from a Wine Street building.

8:47 a.m. – Police observed an unoccupied vehicle in South County Park and Ride that had been there for more than a day. The plates were cancelled, and a leakage showed the vehicle had broken down; police issued a 24-hour tag.

11:38 a.m. – A Marlborough Street resident told police a man in a FedEx uniform took pictures of her property. She said she saw him multiple times, and he was carrying the same package the last time. The woman confronted him about contacting her neighbor and the man said he makes unannounced stops. Police identified him as a constable.

2:49 p.m. – Police were notified by the Coast Guard at Castle Hill that a boater saw a power boat retrieve a kayak outside Greenwich Cove; the Coast Guard sent a boat to check the coves and bay areas while police checked the boat ramp. Police notified EGFD, which was already checking the shoreline and docks. There were no signs of a missing person, missing kayak, or vehicles left in the area.

5:27 p.m. – An EG man told police he was shopping at Anderson Ski and Dive Shop when he heard a loud noise from outside and saw a tree limb had fallen on his car. Police observed damage to the hood, front bumper, and side mirror; the passenger side’s windshield was also cracked. Police took photos.

5:59 p.m. – A caller said wires were down on Nichols Lane. National Grid arrived, made the scene safe, and said they would remove the tree on Sunday.

6:06 p.m. – A caller told police the construction site fence on Union Street blew over and was blocking most of the roadway. Police found vehicles could get through and called the number on the fence.

Sunday, November 14

12:45 a.m. – A caller told police about a vehicle that struck a sign at Cumberland Farms, hit another vehicle, and attempted to get onto New London Turnpike; RISP located the vehicle.

2:51 a.m. – Police observed a woman sleeping in her vehicle at Seasons Corner Market; she said she was taking a nap before resuming her drive.

6:11 a.m. – A caller said a vehicle was in a ditch on Howland Road; the driver was uninjured, and police brought them to the station.

8:48 a.m. – A caller told police four horses were on Middle Road.

9:52 a.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Jodie Beth Drive.

11:50 a.m. – Police cited a North Kingston man, 36, on Post Road for driving an unregistered vehicle after observing the car had no front plate or inspection sticker. The man told police he had a suspended license, resulting in the citation. Police had the vehicle towed.

12:05 p.m. – A caller said a road plate did not cover the road and was possibly due to a wash out; the road’s gravel had washed away, so police contacted the construction company to address the issue.

9:48 p.m. – Police responded to Carrs Pond Road for a possible overdose. Read more HERE.

Monday, November 15

2:12 a.m. – A caller reported a deer hit on South Pierce Road; the deer was gone when police arrived.