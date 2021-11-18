2 Dead After 3 Overdose at EG Residence 

The victims were brothers

Two men died and a third was treated after all three overdosed at a home in East Greenwich Sunday evening. East Greenwich police and fire departments were called to the house at around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report about multiple overdoses. Upon arrival, there were three men in various states of unconsciousness. EGFD called for backup rescue units at that point. One man was unresponsive; EMTs administered several doses of Narcan and performed CPR. The two other men became unresponsive while EMTs worked on the first man. All three men required CPR. They were taken to Kent Hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead. A second man, brother to the deceased man, died Wednesday.

The third man was treated and is expected to survive. The names of those who died have not been released. The three men, all in their 20s, lived in East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Coventry respectively. The incident is under investigation.

According to both police and fire officials, this was a singular event for East Greenwich. State Department of Health statistics do not give specific numbers of overdose deaths below five. East Greenwich, in the years 2018 to 2020, had were fewer than five overdose deaths in each of those years. One firefighter said this was the only time in 20 years of service that he had been at a scene where there were three people who needed CPR for overdoses simultaneously.

Our condolences to the family of the brothers who died.