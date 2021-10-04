Police Log: Fake Pizza Order, Nautical Joyride & Shirtless Visitors

Monday, September 20

8:39 a.m. – Police arrested a Coventry man, 42, on Crompton Road for driving with a suspended license, incorrectly displaying plates, and operating a vehicle with a cancelled registration. He was traveling 37 mph in a 25 mph zone on Crompton Road and had an active bench warrant. The vehicle was towed, and he was brought to the Kent County Courthouse.

12 p.m. – An EG Parks and Recreation employee told police three windows from the Eldredge field concession stand were damaged. Police observed an almost empty box of Band-Aids, ointment, and a bloody paper towel on the counter; photos were taken. Read more about the vandalism HERE.

7 p.m. – A caller told police a vehicle that looked suspicious was parked on Brookside Drive; it was gone when police arrived.

8:47 p.m. – A caller said someone took lumber off their property on Brookside Drive the other day. The area was under construction, so they asked police to occasionally check the vicinity.

10:05 p.m. – A McDonald’s employee told police a drive-thru customer would not leave because she was unhappy with her order. It turned out there was a misunderstanding over what comprised a “bundle” meal.

Tuesday, September 21

10:41 a.m. – An EG Parks and Recreation employee told police a young tree planted on Eldredge Field by the basketball court had been snapped and was lying on the playground; photos were taken.

6:11 p.m. – A caller complained of fireworks in the Main Street area.

Wednesday, September 22

10:13 a.m. – Police cited a Connecticut man, 63, on First Avenue for driving with a cancelled registration and no proof of insurance; the vehicle was towed.

1:08 p.m. – A caller said they thought they hit a car somewhere off Main Street around 8 p.m. yesterday and wanted to leave their information with police.

2:03 p.m. – Police cited a Coventry man, 26, for driving with a suspended license. He was also given a warning for driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Shippeetown Road. The man’s girlfriend had a valid license so she was able to drive the vehicle home.

6:46 p.m. – A caller told police a woman walking around Dave’s Marketplace didn’t buy anything, then followed them outside near their car. The caller wanted to pass along the information in case there were other complaints.

6:57 p.m. – Police reported to South County Trail for a report of a hit deer. The deer was put down and DEM was notified.

Thursday, September 23

1:32 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingston man, 23, for disorderly conduct after he accused another man of backing into his car on Main Street. The man appeared to be extremely intoxicated and there was no evidence the other man hit his car. Police had to physically redirect the man to diffuse the situation which led the NK man becoming argumentative and unruly, prompting the arrest. After he was in custody, the man began sweating and breathing heavily, saying he had had some cocaine earlier while he was drinking. Police called rescue, which took him to Kent Hospital. Police came along and left the man with a court summons that he refused to sign.

11:53 a.m. – A caller informed police of a dead deer near Shippee Road and Tipping Rock drive; police notified DEM.

1:06 p.m. – A First Lutheran Church employee reported property damage after the church basement flooded with 18 inches of water; an outside faucet was left on causing a sinkhole that flooded the basement. The employee did not know who left it on but said they recently evicted a man who was seen on the property again after the eviction. The employee would contact police if the man was seen on the property again.

6:29 p.m. – A Pizza Heaven worker said the restaurant received a fake order totaling $72 and he said he thought two recently fired employees may have been responsible for the order. Police traced the IP number to Cranston, the same town the two employees were from, but the worker did not have their address. The worker informed police that he changed the online ordering settings and would like his money if the caller was found.

8:14 p.m. –The Mega Disposal Company told police they received a threatening phone call from a customer who said, “I wanna shoot your driver with my 9mm.” The customer told police that for the past three to four months, the company’s driver would respond to his residence at 4:30 a.m. and wake his family. After the calls, the Mega Disposal Company staff advised their driver not to visit the address before 7 a.m., yet the customer would call back saying nothing had been done. Police spoke with the customer who said he would not make any threats involving firearms again. The customer and company also agreed to no longer do business together.

Friday, September 24

2:43 a.m. – Police reported to Greenwich Hotel where a woman at the bar had cuts on her knee and arm; EGFD handled the situation.

5:21 a.m. – A man said a friend who was staying with him needed her diabetic pump which was at her ex’s home; police were able to retrieve it.

11:33 a.m. – Police arrested a South Kingston woman, 53, for domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property and disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred on September 17.

12:10 p.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a boat that broke off a mooring.

3:03 p.m. – Police reported to Stone Ridge Drive where a large branch partially blocked the road and notified DPW.

3:37 p.m. – An EG man reported his boat stolen after it washed up on the shore near the town boat ramp; he hadn’t used the boat since Labor Day and had not given anyone permission to use it. A witness told the harbormaster that they saw someone who “looked like a fisherman” driving the boat toward Goddard Park around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police observed a frayed rope and the windows on the cabin were left open, and the owner said the rope was not in that condition and that he always kept the windows shut. He would like to be notified if a suspect was found but was unsure about pressing charges.

8:40 p.m. – A CVS employee requested help with removing a customer who had been loitering in the store for a while. The individual left without an issue.

10:51 p.m. – A Greenwich Hotel employee said an intoxicated guest was becoming a problem in the bar and refused to leave. Police escorted him from the building and the man’s friend picked him up; the hotel signed a no trespass order.

Saturday, September 25

12:03 a.m. – An Arrowhead Trail resident told police a car stopped in front of her house and three shirtless men got out and ran into her front yard; she yelled at them, and they ran back to their car.

12:05 a.m. – A man said he saw an altercation between four men on Main Street; they were gone when police arrived.

12:20 p.m. – A caller said two young children were walking along Rocky Hollow Road without adult supervision. Police found the kids with a parent; they had been out on the sidewalk without permission.

2:16 p.m. – Police arrested a New York man, 56, for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, refusing to submit a chemical test, and following too closely behind other vehicles, after he drove into another car in the Dave’s parking lot and fled. Police stopped the vehicle on Howland Road; it appeared the man was heavily intoxicated. He said he did not have anything to drink since entering Rhode Island but had had “a couple of bottles of wine last night” with his brother. He said he was on his way to a wrestling hall of fame induction in Quonset for a friend. The sobriety tests showed he was under the influence, so he was taken into custody.

4:06 p.m. – A caller reported an erratic driver traveling southbound on Main Street.

4:29 p.m. – A caller said a pedestrian crossing sign was down near First Avenue. Police moved the broken sign from the roadway and notified DOT.

5:13 p.m. – A CVS employee told police a man had been hanging around the store for weeks and was making a mess and causing disturbances; more recently he was defiling the bathrooms. Police advised him he was no longer welcome, and he walked out. The store issued a no trespass order.

6:01 p.m. – Police dispersed a group of people loitering at Barbara Tufts Playground.

9:19 p.m. – An EG woman told police a driver parked her car around Crop Street and King Street and sat in the car with the lights on. She said this had happened the last three or four nights around the same time. Police spoke with the driver who said her son works at Blu on the Water and she picks him up after work. She was advised to either turn off her lights or find a different location.

9:37 p.m. – An Eagle Lane resident told police someone banged on their front door, but no one was there when they opened it. Police then found four youths in the area; a parent arrived and said they were all staying at his home. The youths returned to their residence.

10:19 p.m. – Police reported to Finn’s Harborside for a request to check noise levels; the band was asked to lower its music.

Sunday, September 26

12:04 a.m. – Police reported to London Street where a woman had just been in an argument with her boyfriend. She said the fight was about him drinking too much; she was worried because he was heavily intoxicated and did not know where he went after the argument. Police checked the area and found him outside their residence but he went inside after seeing police. The woman had to force her way into the house and police escorted her boyfriend outside. He said they were arguing but it did not get physical. To de-escalate the situation, the boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night.

7:44 a.m. – A caller reported a downed tree on Allen Drive.

8:39 a.m. – Police arrested an East Greenwich man, 27, for domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct after a verbal argument with his girlfriend. The girlfriend said he pulled her out of bed and dragged her across the floor which caused scrapes on her legs. She told police he also threw clothes all over the bedroom and threw a picture of her grandmother on the floor. The man said he had been drinking last night and police had taken him to a hotel to prevent any issues. This morning he came back to get his belongings when police were called for the second time.

10:09 a.m. – Warwick police cited a Warwick man, 31, for driving under the influence and hitting a pedestrian with his car on King Street and leaving the scene.

8:04 p.m. – A caller said an intoxicated woman was walking along Queen Street and starting trouble with people. Police informed the caller that the woman went into one of the apartments; police would continue watching the area.

8:30 p.m. – A caller said the intoxicated woman started yelling at her and her husband again; she disappeared into an apartment before police arrived.