Police Log: Loose Boat, Lurking Vehicle & Vanishing Truck Driver

Monday, September 13

11:47 a.m. – An EG woman told police her neighbor’s weed killer might be crossing over to her plants, but she had not seen the neighbor directly spray onto her property. Police advised her to call in the future if she sees this happen.

6:19 p.m. – An EG woman told police about an ongoing dispute with her contractor who was fixing two chimneys at her house; she paid him a total of $9,500 to start working but said he was difficult to get ahold of. She then said he ignored her messages and hadn’t been returning to work. The contractor told police that he was working at another place because the woman stopped the job for two months without notice and he needed more work in the meantime. He said he was willing to finish the job if the woman wanted him to.

6:44 p.m. – A Warwick youth told police his bike was stolen from outside CVS’s main entrance. The bike was worth $980, and the youth would like to press charges if the suspect is found. Police reviewed the store’s camera footage but did not observe a stolen bike or possible suspects.

8:37 p.m. – Police checked on an elderly driver reportedly asleep in the Middle Road–South County Trail intersection. Rescue was called; police eventually reached the driver’s daughter, who agreed to come pick up her mother.

Tuesday, September 14

8:47 a.m. – A caller said there were various trash items by the waterfront on Crompton Avenue – possibly from a person experiencing homelessness. Police notified DPW.

3:56 p.m. – A boat from Crompton Avenue went adrift and was discovered near the sewer plant. The log said a good samaritan tied the boat up at the town dock. The harbor master came later and was able to return the boat to its mooring.

5:02 p.m. – A caller told police a man with no shirt was standing on the island in the middle of Division Street, yelling. Police sent him on his way.

Wednesday, September 15

1:27 p.m. – Police responded to Duke Street for a neighbor dispute. One woman did not want her neighbor’s children around her car because she alleged that her car had been damaged in the past. Police found fingerprints on the car, and the woman said she told the children to stay away from the vehicle – which was parked in a common area. The children’s mother said the woman yelled and swore at her kids; she also alleged that the woman threatened to cause her harm. The two women have a history of disagreements; police advised them to stay on their own properties.

2:41 a.m. – A caller told police there was music, loud voices and dancing in the backyard of a King Street residence; the gathering was just ending.

10:13 a.m. – Police cited a Warwick man, 25, for driving an unregistered car with a suspended license; the car was towed.

3:47 p.m. – A woman told police her elementary-age child was not yet home from school; the child was found at CVS.

Thursday, September 16

5:31 p.m. – An EG woman called to ask about outstanding warrants, saying she wanted to turn herself in. Police went to her residence but there was no response.

10:02 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman, 39, on two bench warrants after she called 911 twice for non-emergency calls. She told police her landlord evicted her from her apartment and that her boyfriend was coming to the apartment. She was taken into custody because of the warrants; she was later brought to the Women’s Intake Center of the ACI.

Friday, September 17

12:51 a.m. – An EG man told police his girlfriend damaged some of his possessions after an argument earlier in the evening. He said the woman had been drinking and had snorted some cocaine. He does not approve of drug use in his home so he asked her to leave. He said she cut off some of her hair, lit it on fire and threw it on the kitchen counter, then used the same scissors to cut the power cord on one of the man’s things and threw his clothing and other belongings on the floor. Police issued a warrant for her arrest.

1:23 a.m. – A caller said the “Welcome to East Greenwich” sign across from Richard’s Pub had been knocked down; police would notify DPW in the morning.

2:36 a.m. – A caller said a man and woman were arguing in a vehicle on Main Street; police sent the couple on their separate ways.

8:48 a.m. – A Duke Street resident complained about an abandoned vehicle on the roadside; the car had been there for about four days. Police had the car towed and left a voicemail with the owner.

1:21 p.m. – A Providence man told police he may have been the victim of identity theft after being told he could not rent an apartment in East Greenwich because he’d been evicted once. He said he’d never been evicted. After some investigation it turned out there was a man with the same name who had been evicted from an apartment on Long Street and there had been a confusion.

1:55 p.m. – A caller informed police of a water main break in the Cedar Avenue and Middle Road intersection; police notified various agencies.

2:22 p.m. – An Osprey Drive resident said someone on his Ring doorbell camera was walking around his house; it was workers from Verizon.

10:25 p.m. – Police responded to East Greenwich High School where the football team accidentally set off the alarm to the double doors.

Saturday, September 18

12:50 a.m. – Police were called to the parking lot behind Bank of America on Main Street on a report of an assault. They found a woman sitting on the curb, crying, and her left cheek was swollen. She told police she was talking to her friend when the friend’s ex-girlfriend drove up and started arguing with him. The ex-girlfriend then punched the woman; the woman said she followed the ex-girlfriend to her car to get her registration plate, but the ex-girlfriend turned around and punched the woman a second time. The man, who witnessed the event, said both women had hit each other. Both the man and the woman who said she’d been hit appeared to have had too much to drink. The ex-girlfriend told police she was talking to her ex-boyfriend and the woman kept “chiming in” and pushed her into the roadway, causing the ex-girlfriend to punch her. She then said the woman was hitting her vehicle and pulling on the passenger door; she showed police the marks and wanted to press charges for damage. Police took statements but it was unclear whether or not anyone would be charged.

2:05 a.m. – Police reported to Ayrault Road where a vehicle slowly drove up and down the road and parked on the corner; the car put its hazards on and started moving when police arrived. Police then pulled the vehicle over for not displaying its license plate correctly. There was a strong smell of marijuana. The driver said he and the passenger had been visiting a cousin at the Wickford Motel and were heading back to Providence; he said they were unfamiliar with the area and “needed to make a stop.” Police searched the car and did not find anything suspicious and only trace amounts of marijuana so they were allowed to leave.

1:04 p.m. – A CVS employee told police two girls were being disruptive in the store. The girls then took a shopping cart and were pushing each other in it on Main Street.

1:09 p.m. – A woman said a youth was on the train overpass near King Street and a neighbor yelled at the youth to get down. She requested a check of the area; police found nothing.

2:05 p.m. – A caller informed police of a large area of broken glass on Middle Road by Route 2; police notified DOT.

2:42 p.m. – Police contacted National Grid for a low hanging wire/cable on Downing Street.

3:09 p.m. – A caller told police a group of kids outside CVS were harassing adults when they entered and exited the store.

6:54 p.m. – A caller said kids were riding dirt bikes and doing wheelies on Cliff Street.

Sunday, September 19

2:04 a.m. – A caller said her neighbor who had early onset dementia was knocking on her door; police brought her home.

11:04 a.m. – A caller told police a vehicle hit a telephone pole on Tillinghast Road and left the scene; the pole was broken at the base. Police notified National Grid.

12:54 p.m. – An EG woman told police a feral black cat attacked her and her dog on Lion Street. The woman has seen the cat before, but today it got aggressive; police checked the area but could not find the cat.

1:06 p.m. – Police documented a sexual assault report. No additional information was available.

1:30 p.m. – An EG man turned in a wallet his daughter had just found at Eldredge that contained $220 in cash, a COVID-19 vaccination card. Computers were down at the station but police planned to contact the owner of the wallet.

1:54 p.m. – A caller said protesters were in front of Dave’s Marketplace’s main entrance; police asked them to move to the sidewalk since they were on private property.

10:15 p.m. – Police observed a truck with a large cloud of smoke heading toward North Kingston on Davisville Road and followed it to check on the driver. The vehicle’s steel belts were sparking on the asphalt and the driver accelerated, pulling away from the police car. The truck turned around and pulled into the Frenchtown Park and Ride parking lot. When police approached the truck, it was empty with the passenger door open. A witness told police the driver jumped out the passenger side and went into the woods; police could not find him. In the truck was an empty Twisted Tea bottle and an empty Fireball nip. Police took the expired plates and had the vehicle towed.