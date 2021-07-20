Police Log: Eventful Thursday Morning; Strange ‘Professor’

Monday, July 5

11:39 a.m. – An EG man asked police if they could help check on his brother, who lives in Virginia but had been out of contact and the EG man was worried about him. Police faxed the county police department in Virginia asking for a well-being check.

4:48 p.m. – The manager at Cumberland Farms on Post Road told police a customer had paid for $11 worth of gas but the cashier mistakenly entered $111.00 in and the customer pumped a full tank at a cost of $49.61; when the driver recognized the overage, he went inside to report it. He did not have the additional money to cover the amount; his employer asked him to get a police report.

8:39 p.m. – A driver on Division Road by New England Tech hit a deer; killing the deer. Police notified the Dept. of Environmental Management.

Wednesday, July 7

1:18 p.m. – An EG woman told police she had been fraudulently charged for $12,000 worth of goods on one of her credit cards. She froze her account and reported the charges to the credit card company, the FEC and, then, the EGPD.

11:06 p.m. – An EG man told police he was defrauded by a man he thought was a professor offering him a summer internship but instead wanted him to buy $400 in Apple gift cards from Walmart after first sending the EG man a check for $1,450. The “professor” told him to take pictures of the front and back of the Apple cards but the EG man was suspicious and only took pictures of the front of the cards. Police told the man about phishing clues.

Thursday, July 8

3:25 a.m. – Police arrested two Yonkers, N.Y., men, ages 27 and 53, for larceny, possessing burglary tools and conspiracy after they were found during a routine patrol to be siphoning used cooking oil from behind Piezoni’s at 1000 Division St. The men both indicated they did not speak English. A state trooper was brought in to translate; one of the men told police they had driven up from Yonkers that night to steal the used oil and were supposed to return it to someplace in the Bronx. They were taken into custody and held for arraignment later.

6:04 a.m. – Police assisted EGFD with a house fire on Post Road (read more HERE).

7:45 a.m. – An employee at the EG Mini Mart on Main Street called police to report a disturbance; when police arrived, the employee said a woman who’d caused the disturbance had run down London Street. Police found her in the backyard of a Marlborough Street resident. She said she had taken a newspaper but had left $1. The employee had told dispatch she had taken five newspapers. He said he did not want to press charges but wanted police to tell the woman not to return to the story that day.

7:53 a.m. – Police arrested an EG man, 42, for driving with a suspended license; he was known to police and had been with the woman in the previous report before she fled the mini-mart.

8:03 a.m. – A Miss Fry Drive resident told police a woman driving a U-Haul had stopped by his house Wednesday evening around 7 asking if he had any microwaves to sell. He told police he thought it seemed weird.

8:39 a.m. – A Reilly Street resident told police about a skunk; police found a healthy skunk making a nest and told the resident to contact Critter Control for help in removing the animal.

9:11 a.m. – Newport BioDiesel recovered 125 gallons of oil from the two men who were arrested earlier in the morning.

11:40 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick man, 47, for simple assault on a warrant from June 18. He’d come to the station to turn himself in.

12:40 p.m. – A woman walking on Tanglewood went to play with a puppy she encountered but was “nipped.” She sought medical attention and so the bite was reported to DEM (and, hence, the EGPD). The dog owner was given a quarantine order.

2:45 p.m. – An Amazon driver delivering a package in the vicinity of Silverwood Drive and Boxwood Drive was bit by a dog while dropping a package on a front step. Amazon protocol demands that certain packages be left at the front step rather than at a mailbox and the driver said there was no indication of an invisible fence or a dog present. The dog was up on its shots; a mandatory 10-day quarantine was ordered.

Friday, July 9

12:06 a.m. – Police notified occupants of a car parked at Scalloptown Park that the park closes at sunset and to leave the area.

12:46 a.m. – Police dispersed people from Avenger Drive.

11:03 a.m. – A woman told police she had tripped on a broken parking sign pole in the middle of the sidewalk on Peirce Street by the library, breaking a toe.

1:06 p.m. – Someone complained about a man panhandling in front of the CVS on Main Street. The man told police he was only sheltering out of the rain; police warned him against panhandling.

7:38 p.m. – A man told police he saw another man assaulting a woman on King Street near the train trestle. Police spoke with the woman, who denied any physical assault, saying it was only a verbal argument. The man involved in the incident was taken by EGFD rescue to Kent Hospital and a police officer rode along.

Saturday, July 10

5:56 a.m. – Police found an elderly woman walking on Division Road who had a suitcase and trash bag with her but spoke a foreign language and the officer was unable to understand her. As it happened, an officer had talked with her the day before and she’d told him she wanted to return to her home country. She was reunited with her family and police learned she had come to the U.S. before COVID and was, essentially, here now.

9:52 a.m. – Police were called to the Harbor neighborhood on a report of a man who appeared to be out of control. EGFD rescue took the man to the hospital with one police officer riding along.

2:08 p.m. – A caller told police someone was yelling obscenities on Main Street. Police spoke with the man, who had been shouting song lyrics.

5:09 p.m. – An EG man asked police for help after his wife locked him out of the house and was refusing to allow him back in.

6:26 p.m. – A Reilly Street resident told police drivers were speeding and they were concerned a driver could hit a child. Police did not witness any speeding while posted on the street.

Sunday, July 11

12 a.m. – Police were called to Blu on the Water to help in removing a patron; the party left without incident.

1:21 a.m. – A caller told police some people from Blu were jumping a fence and causing a disturbance on one of the docks there. The people were gone by the time police arrived.

4:50 p.m. – Police were alerted to a dog in a closed vehicle parked in front of Dave’s at 1000 Division Street. The temperature was 77 degrees and it was sunny out. The owner of the vehicle, who was checking out of Dave’s, did not understand why the police were there. Police advised him to take more precautions.

11:13 p.m. – A woman told police she was walking on King Street when she was struck by a car that kept going. Warwick police stopped the car and arrested the driver for intoxication.